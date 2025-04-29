SIEMBRA NC INTRODUCES TWO NEW INITIATIVES TO PROTECT IMMIGRANT RIGHTS NATIONWIDE

Grassroots Organization Combats Immigration Scare Tactics and Misinformation in the Workplace and on Campus

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grassroots Organization Combats Immigration Scare Tactics and Misinformation in the Workplace and on Campus; Fourth Amendment Workplace and Student Toolkits Give Immigrant Workers and Students Resources to Stay Safe, Protect CommunitiesSiembra NC, the grassroots organization focused on defending communities from abusive employers, landlords, ICE and bad politicians, continues to protect immigrant rights with the introduction of two new initiatives: A Fourth Amendment Workplace and the Campus Defense Toolkit."Thousands of workplaces depend on over 30 million foreign-born workers, and on the 48 million foreign-born consumers who spend $1.7 trillion and pay $652 billion in taxes,” said Siembra NC Co-Founder and Co-Director Nikki Marín Baena. “Unconstitutional workplace searches have taken place in several of our communities - these arrests are disrupting local economies, forcing some businesses to shut their doors and hundreds of workers’ families to suffer the sudden loss of a primary income earner and caregiver.”A Fourth Amendment Workplace is an initiative that aims to defend workplaces and employee rights by educating workplaces on simple, actionable steps to restore confidence for businesses’ employees and patrons. Nearly one in five (18%) of U.S. business owners are also immigrants, reinforcing the importance of safer workplaces community- and nationwide. The Fourth Amendment Workplace uses legally vetted protocols to identify invalid ICE warrants, secure private employee areas, document unconstitutional actions and defend all workers, regardless of their immigration status. To download the toolkit and get involved, visit 4thworkplace.org.The Campus Defense Toolkit outlines what community members and universities can do to support everyone on campus and includes ideas on how to get started, how you can join us and others to strategize more, and further resources. The tool breaks down what universities and community members can do to defend and recruit, including: Supporter Signal Group Chat, Stationary ICE Watch Patrols, Defend and Recruit Playbook, Activate Union Power, Deportation Defense Campaigns, Local Campaigns that Mitigate Risk, Buddy Systems or Individual Accompaniment, Solidarity Fundraising, as well as resources for creating A Fourth Amendment Workplace. To get involved and download the toolkit, visit defendandrecruit.org/campus.“Nearly every university campus has international students and students who are asylum seekers or have DACA status, and are vulnerable to deportation, even though they are legally present in the United States. All of the college students that have been detained by ICE were in the country legally until the Trump administration suddenly terminated their student visas,” added Baena. “Giving university police the power to make immigration arrests will result in those students spending less time studying and learning, and more time making safety plans, trying to find legal advice and ways to pay for it. We can either ask students to focus on their studies or to prepare to flee at any moment, but not both.”About Siembra NC:Siembra NC was born in 2017 in response to Trump’s war on immigrants and the gap in support and resources for the broader Latino community in North Carolina. Today, the grassroots organization has turned its focus to defending communities from abusive employers and landlords, ICE and bad politicians. The nonprofit currently operates across several North Carolina counties with expansion efforts planned for a national rollout campaign. As part of Siembra’s Defend and Recruit and Make NC Work initiatives, which seek to ensure workplaces that are safe places to work and communities that are safe places to raise a family, the organization launched the Fourth Amendment Workplaces as a response to the current needs of workers and the volatile political landscape. The organization provides measures that reduce the risk of unconstitutional entry by federal agents, and encourage employees to understand their rights in the event of an unexpected visit by law enforcement.Follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, X and YouTube.

