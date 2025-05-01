Humorous Novel Offers a Modern Gulliver’s Journey Through America’s Moral Crossroads

THY KING DUMB COME Stephen Tryon

A daring lampoon guaranteed to ruffle feathers.” — Kirkus Reviews

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when truth feels stranger than fiction, author Stephen Tryon delivers a bold and timely political satire in his novel, THY KING DUMB COME . A searing and surreal parable for modern America, the novel blends wit, wisdom and a touch of the absurd in the best tradition of Jonathan Swift. It’s more than a satire — it’s a mirror, a warning and an unexpected source of hope.The story follows a student who falls asleep over his studies and plunges into a vivid dream world — bouncing between the Oval Office and a place called Green Valley, where truth, justice and morality hang in the balance.At the heart of this dreamscape is Donnie Dumb, a fictional president whose obsession with loyalty and raw power starkly resembles what Americans are witnessing in Donald Trump’s second term. In a democracy, the president’s duty is to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” not to seek a throne. Yet Tryon’s parody strikes uncomfortably close to the real-life erosion of that oath — and reminds readers that the Constitution’s guarantees of due process and equal protection are not optional, nor are they reserved for the few.One reader captured the national moment with chilling accuracy, commenting on social media — “Your book is coming to life!” — shortly after the White House shared an AI-generated Time magazine image of Trump wearing a golden crown.As the protagonist stumbles through this fractured America, he meets an African-American Jesus who offers sanctuary to the unhoused, spiritual guidance to a young woman seeking an abortion, and leadership at a Black Lives Matter rally. When the student faces trial for an alleged immigration offense, Jesus defends him, joined by Socrates, Descartes and other historical thinkers in a philosophical courtroom drama that tackles moral courage, racial justice and the true meaning of constitutional rights.In exploring the moral terrain of the nation, Tryon shines a light on the deep roots of systemic racism that still shape American life."Systemic racism in America didn’t end with the Civil Rights Act — it simply changed form,” Tryon says. “If we’re serious about healing, we can’t dismantle the protections we’ve fought so hard to establish. We have to preserve them, strengthen them and make good on the promise of equal justice under the law."But the novel doesn't stop at political critique. It also confronts the spiritual distortions that enable injustice — taking aim at the hijacking of American Christianity by grifters and power-hungry politicians. The Jesus of Green Valley is not the weaponized mascot of culture wars, but a radical figure of compassion, resistance and truth. His presence in the story invites readers to reconsider what it means to follow a faith that centers the marginalized, not the mighty.Kirkus Reviews calls the book a “daring lampoon guaranteed to ruffle feathers."With its layered narrative, razor-sharp wit and deep moral core, THY KING DUMB COME is more than a satire. It's a wake-up call for readers across the political spectrum who still believe in truth, justice and the possibility of moral progress — even when it feels like the world is upside down.THY KING DUMB COME is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.AUTHOR BIOStephen Tryon is a former Senate Fellow and former Assistant Professor at the United States Military Academy. He is also a veteran, and his military awards include the Ranger Tab and a Bronze Star medal for heroism. Before launching AccountabilityCitizenship.org, Stephen was an executive in the internet retail industry. In that capacity, he managed human resources, logistics and international business functions for a $1 billion-dollar ecommerce company. His other books are ACCOUNTABILITY CITIZENSHIP (2013), CLOSE ENCOUNTERS WITH ACCOUNTABILITY CITIZENSHIP (2021), and WHAT MAKES A GREAT PRESIDENT (2024). Stephen holds degrees in Applied Sciences, Philosophy, Computer Science and Information Systems. Learn more at www.accountabilitycitizenship.org

