Boys Hope Girls Hope New York Announces Date for its Annual 'Decision Day' Block Party in Fort Greene, Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boys Hope Girls Hope New York (BHGHNY), the local affiliate of the national non-profit Boys Hope Girl Hope Network, today announced that it will host its annual Decision Day event on May 1, 2025 from 3:00-6:00 pm at 367 Clermont Avenue in Brooklyn, NY. This vibrant community celebration honors BHGHNY’s graduating high school seniors as they publicly reveal where they’ll be heading to college this fall.

Presented by the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty Foundation, Decision Day is a momentous occasion for BHGHNY scholars and the community that has championed their journeys. This year, the organization celebrates 11 graduating seniors, who earned acceptances to over 86 colleges and universities and have been awarded more than $2.1 million in scholarships.

“Decision Day is more than a celebration—it’s a reflection of the hard work, resilience, and promise of every young person in our program,” said Christina Hall, Executive Director of BHGHNY. “We’re extremely grateful to the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty Foundation for standing with our scholars and showing what community investment in youth can achieve.”

This event has become a cherished rite of passage, marking one of the most significant milestones in our scholars’ academic journeys as they transition into college life. This year’s block party will feature live music, games, local community organizations, and popular food trucks like Navi’s Kitchen and BK Jerk Mobile—all part of a fun, family-friendly celebration for the entire neighborhood.

Later this month, these graduating seniors will also be recognized at BHGHNY’s Vision of Hope Gala, taking place May 13, 2025, at Gotham Hall in Manhattan.

To learn more about Decision Day or to sign up as a volunteer, visit: https://bhghny.org/decision-day.

For tickets and information about the Vision of Hope Gala, visit: https://bhghny.org/voh2025.

About Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York

For over 45 years, Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York has equipped some of NYC’s most talented and resilient youth with the tools to succeed in college, career, and life. Through a residential program for male scholars and a robust after-school college-prep academy, BHGHNY provides academic, emotional, and mentorship support. The organization partners with leaders across various industries to connect students with internships and career pathways. As BHGHNY looks to expand its impact, efforts are underway to launch a residential program for female scholars in the near future.

