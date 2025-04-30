Announcing new partnership between Philter Technologies (PHILTER) and Laava for stronger IP, technology pipeline

Philter Technologies (PHILTER) and Laava team up to set a bold precedent for product integrity, consumer protection, and technological leadership worldwide

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philter Technologies (PHILTER) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Laava , a global leader in product authentication technology. This collaboration will enhance the security of PHILTER’s innovative technology pipeline, fortify brand trust, and further protect its intellectual property.PHILTER, known for pioneering micro-filtration solutions that eliminates the harmful effects of secondhand smoke and other harmful air that is commonly inhaled in commercial, healthcare and industrial settings, is committed to fully protecting its IP and authentication of its technologies by leveraging the most comprehensive authentication technology platform available. By integrating Laava’s advanced authentication platform, PHILTER will safeguard its IP in key markets, and promise transparency and trust with every product delivered.“Our focus is on ensuring that our IP is maximally protected and the end-users of our solutions receive only the best—innovative solutions backed by quality craftsmanship and verified authenticity,” said Christos Nicolaidis, Chief Executive Officer of Philter Technologies. “Partnering with Laava ensures our ability to protect our sales channels from counterfeiting and allows us to build loyalty and trust among all parties in the sales channels we will be operating in, including the customer (end-user) of our solutions.Laava’s technology enables brands to deliver secure, scalable product authentication while providing a seamless and engaging customer experience. The platform has earned a growing reputation for innovation, reliability, and excellence in protecting intellectual property and promoting brand integrity.“Our mission is to empower brands with cutting-edge solutions that safeguard their integrity, protect consumers from counterfeits, and ensure trust through transparent and innovative product authentication,” said Fotini Delgado, Chief Executive Officer of Laava. “We are excited to collaborate with Philter Technologies, a company that shares our commitment to quality and innovation.”Together, PHILTER and Laava are setting a new benchmark for technology and product security, ensuring consumers receive only authentic, high-quality technology solutions and products backed by trusted verification technology.About Philter Technologies: PHILTER is a leader in clean air technologies to eliminate toxic air that is commonly inhaled. These solutions are small and lightweight, and can operate at the source of harmful air to eliminate carcinogens, viruses and other toxins. PHILTER solutions improve human health, lower healthcare costs, and ensure a healthier and safer environment.About Laava: Laava is a global leader in product authentication technology, providing advanced solutions that protect brands from counterfeiting and fraud. Through its technology, Laava empowers companies with secure, scalable, and transparent product authentication tools.

