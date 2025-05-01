Genebre has chosen TGW Logistics to automate its central hub in Barcelona

Photo of a gantry robot in the Genebre warehouse taking boxes and building pallets for order fulfillment

The leading manufacturer of valves and fittings for fluid control is streamlining order processing while enhancing workplace ergonomics.

MARCHTRENK, AUSTRIA, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genebre has taken a major step forward in logistics automation by implementing a cutting-edge solution at its distribution center in Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona. Designed and delivered by TGW Logistics, this innovative system significantly reduces order processing times, improves workplace ergonomics, and optimizes space utilization.

Founded in 1981, Genebre is a global leader in the manufacture of high-quality valves and fittings for fluid control, as well as premium faucets for both industrial applications and residential kitchens and bathrooms.

AUTOMATED MINI LOAD WAREHOUSE AT THE CORE
TGW Logistics’ tailor-made intralogistics solution starts at the inbound area, where pallets are received and transferred to a high-density storage system. From there, a three-aisle automated mini load warehouse, powered by Mustang E+ storage and retrieval machines, serves as the backbone for order picking.

Operators fulfill orders at ergonomic workstations, and once the boxes are ready, they are routed to a robotic palletizing system. TGW Logistics’ Warehouse Control System (WCS) orchestrates all warehouse processes, enabling Genebre to automate more than 50% of its order fulfillment.

GANTRY ROBOT FOR AUTOMATED ORDER PICKING
A key component of the automation project is a TGW Logistics gantry robot designed for customer order picking. This advanced system handles up to five different box sizes, each weighing up to 25 kilograms (55 lbs), and can execute up to 170 cycles per hour. With the capacity to prepare up to 29 EUR-pallets simultaneously, the robot also automatically supplies empty pallets to ensure a seamless picking process.

"We chose TGW Logistics for its comprehensive solution and extensive experience in implementing high-performance logistics centers," explains José Piedrafita, Genebre’s Chief Operating Officer. "This automation guarantees that we will maintain consistent service levels for our customers, regardless of order volume. Plus, the scalability of the system allows us to expand without disrupting operations."

"Genebre’s trust in TGW Logistics for its first automation project is a great honor for us," adds Dominik Keller, Head of Sales at TGW Ibérica.

MAXIMIZING SYSTEM UPTIME WITH LIFETIME SERVICES
Following the successful go-live, Genebre continues to benefit from TGW Logistics’ Lifetime Services, a comprehensive after-sales support program designed to ensure maximum system uptime. This includes technical assistance, preventive maintenance, and spare parts packages to keep operations running smoothly.

TGW Systems Inc. – the North American arm of TGW Logistics Group – is a leading systems integrator of automated warehouse solutions. With over 50 years of experience, we design, manufacture, implement and maintain trusted end-to-end solutions, which enable our customers to run their distribution network at the highest levels of productivity. Our tailored industry solutions for fashion & apparel, industrial & consumer goods and grocery are suited to manage dynamic market changes and make retailers and their fulfillment centers future-proof. TGW Logistics Group has subsidiaries in the US, Europe and China and employs more than 4,000 people worldwide.

