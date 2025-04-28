FEMA Teams Hit Streets in Kentucky To Help Those Affected by April 2025 Severe Weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky residents will start to see FEMA’s crews in the community, helping those affected by the April 2025 severe weather to apply for federal disaster assistance and to identify needs within communities.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are out in impacted areas of Anderson, Butler, Carroll, Christian, Clark, Franklin, Hardin, Hopkins, Jessamine, McCracken, Mercer, Owen and Woodford counties to help residents navigate the federal disaster assistance process. DSA personnel can help homeowners and renters apply with FEMA and quickly identify and address immediate and emerging needs. They also can provide application status updates and referrals to additional community resources.

FEMA teams will never ask for or accept money and will always be wearing a FEMA identification badge with a photograph. A FEMA shirt, vest or jacket is not proof of identity. While helping someone apply, they will ask for personal information, including social security number, annual income and bank information. Residents are encouraged to ask for identification before providing any personal information. They can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to verify if a FEMA visit is legitimate.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam, report it immediately to your local police or sheriff’s department, or contact the Office of the Attorney General by calling 502-696-5485 or visit its website at Natural Disaster Scams - Kentucky Attorney General. To file a fraud complaint, go online to Scam Report (kentucky.gov).

If you suspect fraudulent activity involving FEMA, you can report it to the FEMA Fraud Branch at: StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov, fax: 202- 212-4926 or write to: FEMA Fraud and Internal Investigation Division,

400 C Street SW Mail Stop 3005, Washington, DC 20472-3005.

The first step to receive FEMA assistance is to apply. There are four ways to apply: you can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, visiting a Disaster Recovery Center or calling 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Survivors have 60 days from the date of the presidential disaster declaration to apply for individual assistance.

For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860 and www.fema.gov/disaster/4864. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.