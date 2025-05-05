Boostr Launches Agent IQ Series: A Purpose-Built AI Workforce for Media Sales, Planning, and Ad Ops.

New suite of AI agents automates manual work, reduces errors, and accelerates performance across the media lifecycle.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boostr, the leading provider of advertising management platforms for publishers and media companies, today introduced Agent IQ , a powerful and evolving suite of AI agents built specifically for media teams. Agent IQ automates manual work, reduces errors, and accelerates performance across Sales, Planning, and Ad Operations—freeing teams to focus on what matters most: driving results for their advertisers and agencies.The Agent IQ Series includes a lineup of specialized agents designed to serve key functions across the media lifecycle. Several core agents are already live, with more launching throughout 2025, creating an ever-expanding AI workforce tailored to the unique needs of the industry.“Agent IQ is about giving teams their time back and helping them make smarter decisions, faster,” said Patrick O’Leary, CEO at Boostr. “We’ve already seen measurable impact from the first agents in-market, and we’re just getting started. This rollout will continue to empower media organizations to operate with speed, accuracy, and confidence.”Transforming the Way Media Teams WorkThe Agent IQ series is designed to support the most critical functions in a media organization:Sales AccelerationEmpower sales teams with intelligent lead discovery, deal scoring, and real-time recommendations that help reps prioritize the right opportunities and close faster.Smarter PlanningAutomate the planning process—from budget allocation to media mix optimization—and streamline creative workflows to move from brief to launch with speed and precision.Ad Operations AutomationImprove operational efficiency with AI-powered workflows that eliminate redundancies, ensure data accuracy, and keep campaigns running smoothly without the bottlenecks.Powering the Next Generation of Media Teams- AI-Powered Precision – Reduce human error and eliminate repetitive manual tasks.- Real-Time Intelligence – Make faster, smarter decisions across all aspects of your media business.- Frictionless Integration – Works with your existing workflows and systems.- Role-Specific Agents – Purpose-built AI for each function on your team.- Scalable & Future-Ready – The Agent IQ Series continues to expand throughout 2025 and beyond.AvailabilityThe Agent IQ Series is being released in phases. The first collection of agents is available now. Additional agents will be released every quarter.To explore the Agent IQ Series or request a demo, visit http://boostr.com About BoostrBoostr is the leading provider of advertising management platforms built specifically for publishers and media companies. Designed to unify sales, finance, ad ops, and RevOps teams, Boostr streamlines workflows, accelerates deal cycles, and provides real-time financial transparency—all in one powerful platform. Trusted by the world’s top media brands, Boostr empowers organizations to work smarter, move faster, and scale with confidence. With innovations like the Agent IQ Series, Boostr is redefining how media companies operate from pitch to payment. For more information about Boostr, visit http://www.boostr.com Media Contact:Luci Ogdenlogden@boostr.com

