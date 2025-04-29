Cinco de Mayo Concert in New York City on May 4 @ 7 PM - Live and Stream

NorSou May 4 2025 Artists

Flutist Lisa Hansen and pianist Max Lifchitz join forces for a concert program built around music by Mexican composers.

Flutist Lisa Hansen.....irresistibly lyrical…considerable coloristic variety… at times her timbral changes gave the impression of a dialogue…” — New York Times

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flutist Lisa Hansen and pianist Max Lifchitz will join forces on Sunday evening, May 4, to mark the Cinco de Mayo holiday. They will perform a program featuring music by Mexican composers from the 20th and 21st centuries.Sponsored by North/South Consonance, Inc. , the concert will start at 7 PM (EST) and end around 8:15 PM.It will be held at the intimate Klavierhaus Auditorium located at 790 11th Ave (between 54th and 55th Street) in New York City.Admission to the event is free (first come, first served).The event will be streamed live via YouTube @Flutist Lisa Hansen’s critically acclaimed EMI/Angel recording of Joaquín Rodrigo's Concierto Pastoral with the London Royal Philharmonic Orchestra has been broadcast worldwide. The New York Times described her playing as “irresistibly lyrical,” while Fanfare proclaimed: "One might well prefer Hansen to Galway.” She has performed and recorded with North/South Consonance since 1988 and is the featured soloist in several North/South Recordings, includingHarold Schiffman’s Concertino for Flute and Strings, Stephen Yip’s Shun, and Robert Martin’s One Year the Milkweed. A graduate of The Juilliard School, Ms. Hansen is now the flute professor at Kean University in New Jersey.The San Francisco Chronicle described Max Lifchitz as "a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist," while The New York Times praised his "clean,measured and sensitive performances.” Lifchitz started his musical training in Mexico City before relocating to New York, where he perfected his craft at The Juilliard School. Awarded first prize in the 1976 International Gaudeamus Competition for Performers of Twentieth Century Music, Lifchitz has appeared on concert stages throughout Latin America, Europe, and the US. His highly praised soloand ensemble recordings are widely available through streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.The program includes works written during the first half of the 20th century by beloved Mexican masters Carlos Chavez, Silvestre Revueltasand Manuel M. Ponce. It also features more recent works espousing a cosmopolitan outlook by Manuel Enriquez and Asi es la vida (LifeHappens!) a piece written for the occasion by Polish-American Wieslaw Rentowski. Also on the program is a composition written by Mr. Lifchitz while growing up in Mexico City during the 1960s and his recently completed Mosaico Latinoamericano.For further programming information, please visit the North/South Consonance website atActive since 1980, North/South Consonance, Inc. is devoted to promoting music by composers from the Americas and the world. Its activities are made possible, in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, the Music Performance Funds, the BMI Foundation, and the generosity of numerous individual donors.

