Marabu Airlines Teams Up with Plan3 to Enhance Passenger Care and Optionality During Disruptions

Marabu Airlines partners with Plan3 to offer a new era of passenger centric disruption management.

A New Era of Passenger-Centric Disruption Management with Scalable, Digital Solutions

Disrupted passengers want clear, timely communication and the ability to make informed choices. Plan3’s solution addresses both, enabling us to provide our passengers with transparency and control.” — Diana Strauss, Director Customer Journey at Marabu Airlines

REYKJAVIK, 105, ICELAND, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The impact of airline IROPS on the passenger experience has long been challenging to resolve, costing the aviation industry an estimated $60 billion USD annually in operations, negative press and customer churn.Until now, airlines have primarily taken a one-size-fits-all approach to managing passenger disruptions , focusing on the flight level rather than the individual needs of passengers. This has been driven by inefficient, manual processes that lack scalability and adaptability.Ilse Webers, Head of Passenger Irregularity Experience at Marabu Airlines , said:"As a young airline, we aim to be as digital and automated as possible, ensuring lean and efficient processes from the outset. By avoiding manual systems, which are harder to change later, we can future-proof our operations. Our partnership with Plan3 enables us to provide consistent service during disruptions across our entire network, offering fast and flexible solutions that scale and are cost-effective."Diana Strauss, Director Customer Journey at Marabu Airlines, stated:"Since the pandemic, passenger expectations during disruptions have risen—they want clear, timely communication and the ability to make informed choices. Plan3’s solution addresses both, enabling us to provide our passengers with transparency and control over how the disruption is solved for them."Sveinn Akerlie, Founder & CEO at Plan3, said:"We are thrilled to partner with Marabu, a young and ambitious airline committed to leveraging digital solutions for seamless, best-in-class passenger care during moments of disruption. Their approach is setting a new standard for passenger disruption management."

