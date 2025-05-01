Skylink Group Expands PAN India with Enterprise Cloud, DR, for the SME and Mid-Large Segment

Skylink

Skylink expands PAN India with internet, cloud, DR, and IPTV-OTT for SMEs, NBFCs & healthcare.

With our India expansion, we empower SMEs, NBFCs & healthcare with secure cloud, disaster recovery, and digital entertainment” — Mr. Senthilkumar, MD, Skylink Group of Companies

COIMBATORE, TAMILNADU, INDIA, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Skylink Group of Companies, a pioneer in enterprise-grade internet and digital transformation services, is excited to announce its expansion across PAN India, delivering next-generation cloud, disaster recovery, and IPTV solutions designed specifically for SMEs and mid-to-large enterprises.Having already connected 5,800+ enterprises and 60,000+ broadband users, Skylink’s growth is driven by its focus on performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction. Under the FortKnox brand, Skylink provides a complete range of Data Center and Cloud Services including:Enterprise-grade ColocationPrivate Cloud InfrastructureCloud Backup & Disaster Recovery (DR)Managed Cloud & IT ServicesCloud Security & Compliance SupportTailored Cloud Solutions Powered by Leading Technology VendorsUnderstanding the unique needs of SMEs, Skylink has developed customized cloud solutions that ensure cost-effective, secure, and scalable digital infrastructure. By partnering with leading technology vendors, Skylink leverages high-performance enterprise-grade servers with exceptional IOPS capabilities to support compute-heavy applications and deliver consistent uptime.These cloud environments are built with flexibility in mind — enabling businesses to migrate, scale, and manage workloads effortlessly, while benefiting from enterprise features like virtualization, automated backups, and robust security frameworks.“We’ve taken a consultative approach to cloud adoption, ensuring every client – whether a startup or an established enterprise – gets a tailored solution that aligns with their performance needs and compliance requirements,” said Mr.Senthilkumar, Managing Director, Skylink Group.Disaster Recovery & Compliance for NBFCsSkylink’s Disaster Recovery (DR) solutions are purpose-built to help NBFCs and regulated entities remain compliant with minimal disruption. In the event of a disaster or failure, businesses can instantly activate their DR site, maintaining business continuity without impacting operations.Key features include:Automated failover/failbackPeriodic DR drills and auditsEncrypted, secure replicationFull compliance with regulatory standards (RBI, ISO, etc.)Archival Storage Solutions for Healthcare ProvidersFor the healthcare sector, Skylink offers archival cloud storage tailored for radiology scans, video files, and high-resolution images. Built on top of infrastructure from trusted technology vendors, Skylink ensures:Instant access to large datasetsHigh-speed retrieval for time-critical medical informationEncrypted, long-term storage for compliance and securityScalable storage architecture for growing healthcare data needs SkyPlay & Triple Play ServicesTo further enrich digital experiences, Skylink has launched SkyPlay, its in-house developed IPTV platform, offering:Live TV StreamingVideo on Demand (VoD)OTT Content ServicesBundled into a Triple Play offering (Internet + IPTV + OTT), SkyPlay ensures seamless, uninterrupted connectivity and entertainment. With over 150+ channel partners onboard and a target of serving 230,000+ subscribers in Tamil Nadu alone, Skylink is setting new standards in digital home entertainment.Commitment to ExcellenceAs a Class A Certified ISP, Skylink maintains strong collaborations with top international internet providers, ensuring secure, high-speed, and low-latency services for its customers nationwide.“Our mission is to empower businesses and individuals by providing reliable, affordable, and enterprise-grade digital solutions. With our expanding service portfolio and growing partner ecosystem, we are well-positioned to lead India's next wave of digital transformation,” added Mr.Rajeswaran, Director SkyplayMedia Contact:Vinodkumar BoseChief Business OfficerSkylink Group of CompaniesEmail: media@skylink.net.inPhone: 7538887300Website: www.skylink.net.in

