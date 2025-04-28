Beth A. Terry Equips Parents with Essential Tools to Raise Kids in “Resilience Not Included

A practical guide helping parents raise emotionally strong and resilient children in a complex world.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raising kids in today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world can be overwhelming. With an endless stream of information—both good and bad—flooding children’s minds, parents face the daunting task of preparing their kids for a future full of challenges. But “ Resilience Not Included : Helping Kids Learn to Bounce Back” by Beth A. Terry offers hope, practical advice, and actionable strategies to guide parents through this chaotic landscape.A trusted expert in Resilience Mastery, Stress Management, and Change, Beth A. Terry draws on her over three decades of experience working with parents, children, and families across the US, Southeast Asia, and Canada. As a Certified Speaking Professional, she has inspired thousands with her workshops and presentations. Her expertise in navigating change, coupled with her deeply personal experience as a stepmother to seven children, makes her uniquely qualified to offer insights into the challenges parents face.This book offers parents a roadmap to helping their children build resilience in the face of adversity. Packed with checklists, actionable ideas, and fun projects, “Resilience Not Included” helps parents learn how to teach their kids to “bounce back” after setbacks, fostering a mindset that turns challenges into growth opportunities. Written in an easy-to-read, engaging style, the book is designed for busy parents who don’t have time for long, drawn-out guides.“Resilience Not Included” further explores practical techniques to raise kids who can weather the storm of life’s challenges, whether it’s school struggles, social media pressure, or family dynamics. Terry combines her personal lessons learned with her professional training, giving a down-to-earth guide that will resonate with any parent looking to equip their child with tools to thrive.Filled with valuable insights, practical advice, and heartwarming stories, “Resilience Not Included: Helping Kids Learn to Bounce Back” by Beth A. Terry is available exclusively online. For more information about the book and the author, visit www.bethterry.com About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

