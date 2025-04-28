Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery Welcomes Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Edgar Sosa, D.O., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Edgar Sosa, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Edgar Sosa now seeing patients at Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery for breast, body, and post-weight loss procedures.

Demand for breast and body procedures continues to grow in our community, and Dr. Sosa gives patients the confidence and natural-looking outcomes they deserve.” — Dr. Alan Durkin. M.D.

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery, Dermatology, and MedSpa proudly welcomes Dr. Edgar T. Sosa, D.O., F.A.C.S., a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, renowned for his work in breast and body procedures. With over 15 years of surgical experience, Dr. Sosa brings a highly specialized skill set to the Ocean Drive® team, offering patients advanced options in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, delivered with a personalized, patient-first approach.

Dr. Sosa’s clinical focus includes breast augmentation, tummy tucks, mommy makeovers, and post-weight loss surgery, including skin tightening and body contouring procedures. He also provides expert guidance for patients pursuing medical weight loss options, such as semaglutide-based treatments, helping individuals achieve not only their weight goals, but also the aesthetic outcomes that often accompany significant weight loss.

"He’s trained at some of the most respected institutions in the country, with a focus on breast and body contouring—reflected both in his surgical outcomes and in the trust he builds with patients. What sets him apart is how personally he approaches each patient—he’s detail-driven, focused, and takes the time to understand their goals."

— Dr. Alan Durkin, Medical Director

Dr. Sosa is a graduate of the University of Central Florida, where he earned dual degrees in Molecular & Microbiology and Psychology. He went on to complete his medical education at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine. His training continued with a general surgery residency at Berkshire Medical Center in Massachusetts, followed by a competitive plastic surgery fellowship at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in the Boston area.

Throughout his training, Dr. Sosa rotated through some of the most respected hospitals in the country, including Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, and Maine Medical Center. These experiences shaped his meticulous approach to surgery and broadened his perspective on patient care. In addition to his work in the U.S., Dr. Sosa has also participated in numerous international medical missions, providing surgical care to underserved populations across the Amazon, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

“Dr. Sosa has a natural way of connecting with patients. He’s approachable, honest, and takes the time to truly understand what each person is looking for—whether it’s a mommy makeover or a fresh start after weight loss. He listens, and that makes all the difference.”

— Dr. Roxanne Engel, Chief Commercial Officer

Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery is recognized for its integrated, patient-centered approach, offering a full range of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic services. From injectables and skin tightening to facelifts, body contouring, and laser treatments, the practice combines luxury-level care with medical expertise. With the addition of Dr. Sosa, Ocean Drive deepens its commitment to providing comprehensive breast and body solutions—especially for patients seeking refined, natural results after life events such as having children, weight loss, or aging.

Dr. Sosa is now accepting consultations at Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery’s state-of-the-art facility located in Vero Beach, Florida. Patients interested in exploring their options for aesthetic breast and body procedures, medical weight loss, or surgical contouring can schedule an appointment by calling the office or visiting the practice’s website.

For more information or to book a consultation with Dr. Edgar Sosa, please visit www.oceandriveplasticsurgery.com or call (772) 234-3700.

