FORCESPOT Set to Showcase Niche Cyber and AI Security Solutions at GISEC Global 2025

Pradeep Angeveetil, Vice President at FORCESPOT

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FORCESPOT, a trusted value-added distributor of cutting-edge Cyber and AI Security solutions, is set to return to GISEC Global 2025, the region’s most influential cybersecurity exhibition, happening from 6th to 8th of May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.Building on the momentum of a successful participation in 2024, FORCESPOT returns this year complimenting the existing solutions with an AI Security framework that addresses the urgent need to secure AI adoption through AI Governance and AI security technologies. The rapid adoption and deployment of AI models and agents have resulted in increased threats and it is critically important to ensure security of the digital assets of the organisation and privacy related challenges are addressed.Our mission is to help organisations stay ahead by securing both their traditional IT and their new AI initiatives” said Pradeep Angeveetil, Vice President at FORCESPOT. GISEC is the perfect platform for clients to come and understand the threats associated with Cyber and AI environments.At Stand B12 – Hall 8, FORCESPOT will showcase a portfolio of solutions designed to protect enterprises from both known and emerging threats and address privacy challenges, including:• Critical Infrastructure Security• Passwordless Authentication• Signals Intelligence• Anti-Ransomware Assurance• AI Agent / Chat GPT and Microsoft Copilot security• AI Governance & LLM Oversight• Shadow AI Application Monitoring• Certified AI Platform ProtectionAttendees will be able to engage directly with FORCESPOT’s experts and explore how these solutions address the unique dual-layered challenge of protecting both Cyber and AI Infrastructure and at the same time ensure that the Organisations are able to achieve efficiency through AI without compromising on the Security and privacy.This approach positions FORCESPOT as more than a technology provider; the company serves as a strategic enabler for enterprises navigating the evolving threat landscape, especially as AI adoption continues to rise across all industries.FORCESPOT’s solutions serve a diverse set of sectors across the Middle East, from government and banking to oil & gas, education, and healthcare. The company continues to bridge global innovation with regional security needs, offering hands-on expertise and forward-ready solutions. We ensure that our Channel partners have an edge with the clients by offering a portfolio that addresses every aspect of Security.To learn more about FORCESPOT or to book a meeting during GISEC, visit www.forcespot.com or email contact@forcespot.com.

