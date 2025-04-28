Revolutionizing Governance: Jingchao Xiong's 'Automated Era' Proposes a New Societal Framework

An innovative exploration into redefining societal structures through automation and common economics.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jingchao Xiong's groundbreaking work, " Automated Era: Co-resident Are Not Taxed ," presents a visionary approach to societal management, challenging traditional Marxist theories. Drawing from his experiences and extensive research, Xiong introduces a model where automation and restructured military functions pave the way for a society rooted in equality, freedom, and shared prosperity.In this compelling narrative, Xiong envisions a world where the military transcends its conventional role, transforming into institutions of education and engineering. This paradigm shift aims to eliminate natural disasters in human habitats and promote a life of absolute equality and material abundance. Targeting future policymakers, software developers, and intellectuals, the book serves as a blueprint for those seeking to navigate and shape the evolving socio-political landscape.Xiong's journey from the rural southern coast of China to becoming a U.S. citizen in San Francisco enriches his perspective. His personal history, marked by the loss of his grandfather during the CCP's land reform, fuels his mission to rectify the disruptions caused by Marxism and restore normalcy to the Chinese populace. His candidacy for the California State Senate underscores his commitment to implementing these transformative ideas in real-world governance."Automated Era" is accessible for purchase on major online platforms, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more information about the author and his work, visit https://ballotpedia.org/Jingchao_Xiong About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

