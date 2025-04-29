USA CABERNET - Classic American wine brand for sale

Photo credit: Eli Pitta

USA CABERNET - The powerful and patriotic wine brand is for sale during the new economic era of 'America First.'

A rhyming name generates a melodic experience for the customer, making it both pleasing and memorable.” — Vicky Yao

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the introduction of tariffs on imported wine, including cabernets from France, Italy, Spain and South Africa, the USA brand offers a timely opportunity for a domestic winery. The brand is for sale to a company that can enthusiastically take the brand forward during the new economic era of 'America First.'The USA CABERNET brand consists of the registered trademark, logo, artwork, instagram and facebook pages, domain name and marketing materials including the tag-line: 'This Wine Is Your Wine.' A promotional calendar included in the brands' marketing materials includes Independence Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day and Flag Day.Allen Weaver, senior designer on the brand, who is based in rural Arkansas believes the USA CABERNET brand appeals to consumers in southern states. "Many consumers are intimidated by wine buying, so we came up with a name that is bold, simple and memorable." Project Manager Vicky Yao, expands on that: "A rhyming name generates a melodic experience for the customer, making it both pleasing and memorable."In addition to the memorable name, the brand strikes a positive tone in its communications. Whereas a traditional cabernet might end on notes of dark fruits, vanilla or tobacco, USA CABERNET "ends on notes of the Star Spangled Banner."About USA CABERNETUSA CABERNET is a wine brand and registered trademark. The brand consists of the name, registered trademark, logo, artwork, instagram and facebook pages, domain name and marketing materials, including the tag-line: 'This Wine Is Your Wine'. The brand can be viewed at usacabernet.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.