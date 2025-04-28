flynas Signs MoU with Safran to Equip Its Next 60 A320neo Aircraft with The Latest Generation Seats

flynas New Cabin 1 flynas New Cabin flynas New Seats

The seats' new features were introduced during flynas' participation in the Arabian Travel Market, held in Dubai from April 28 to May 1

The agreement is to equip the next 60 new A320neo aircraft joining flynas' fleet with the latest-generation seats that set a new standard of comfort and convenience in the low-cost aviation.” — flynas

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- flynas , the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and worldwide, has announced signing an agreement with Safran, one of the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft seats, for both crew and passengers. This agreement is to equip the next 60 new A320neo aircraft joining flynas fleet with the latest-generation seats that set a new standard of comfort and convenience in the low-cost aviation. The seats' new features were introduced during Arabian Travel Market, held in Dubai from April 28 to May 1, in the presence of flynas Chairman, Ayed Al Jeaid, Bander Almohanna, Managing Director and CEO of flynas, and Safran Seats France EVP Quentin Munier.Including Economy class seats with a premium configuration at the front of the cabin, the agreement aims to fit cabins with seat types customized for flynas, with smart cushions designs and the latest technologies, increasing the guests' comfort as flynas operates the A320neo on flights up to 6 hours, and the new seat is designed especially for long-medium flights.With delivery set for the end of 2025, each aircraft will have 174 new seats that offer a new standard of comfort, privacy, and convenience. The economy seats will feature a portable electronic device holder and a power supply system port that includes both USB A and C (60w output), a lower literature pocket, a coat hook, and a cup holder. Additionally, the Premium class seats, spanning 4 rows, will boast a wider pitch, an adjustable headrest, and a middle seat blocker for an optimized living space, ensuring a more enjoyable journey for passengers.Bander Almohanna commented, "Through our strategic partnership with Safran, we are poised to reimagine our future cabins with smart design, stylish features, and next-level technologies. These factors were instrumental in selecting seat types, which will be customized for flynas to offer our guests a unique way of enjoying their flights. This partnership aligns with our expansion strategy, launched in parallel with the National Civil Aviation Strategy, to connect KSA with 250 international destinations, accommodate 330 million passengers, and host 100 million tourists yearly by 2030, and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques."Quentin Munier said, "We are honored to equip flynas' new Airbus A320neo fleet with our latest Z200, a new generation of Economy class seats that deliver benefits for both passengers and operators. This marks our first collaboration with flynas, and we are delighted to support its operations in the coming years."flynas is ranked as the best Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) in the Middle East and the 4th best worldwide by Skytrax. Equipping flynas A320neo fleet with the new seats is part of flynas initiative to become the best LCC in the world.

