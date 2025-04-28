Hiker Rescued from Lincoln Brook Trail

CONTACT:

Franconia, NH – On Saturday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m., Conservation Officers were made aware of an overdue hiker from Lincoln Woods. The solo, 19-year-old male hiker had departed on Friday afternoon intending a two-day hike to Owl’s Head. Heavy rains throughout Saturday had caused water crossings to swell making them unsafe to cross. A team of Conservation Officers was sent to check the likeliest crossings of Franconia and Lincoln Brook. By early Sunday morning, no sign of the hiker was found and a call was made to Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team (SAR) for additional assistance in the search. At around 10:45 a.m., a trail runner spotted the missing hiker from the Lincoln Brook Trail and Franconia Brook crossing, about 4.8 miles from Lincoln Woods. The missing hiker was able to signal that he was okay, but he could not safely cross the water. The trail runner was able to relay this information to Pemi SAR personnel who were nearby. A call was placed to Mountain Rescue Service and the White Mountain Swiftwater Team to have them respond in case rescuers could not find a way to safely cross the Franconia Brook.

By 12:30 p.m., a group of Pemi SAR members were able to locate a safe area to ford the brook, made their way to the area of the hiker, and eventually back to the safety of the Lincoln Brook Trail. Just before 2:00 p.m., the hiker and rescue party arrived back at Lincoln Woods. The hiker was reunited with his family and identified as Ryan O’Shea of New Ipswich, NH. O’Shea advised that he had little difficulty crossing both Franconia and Lincoln Brook on Friday evening, but with the rain and snowmelt occurring throughout Saturday, he had become trapped between the two brooks. He was unaware of the Black Pond Bushwhack, a much safer route to Owl’s Head that avoids water crossings. He took shelter in his tent from Saturday afternoon until he observed the trail runner late Sunday Morning. O’Shea utilized good judgement in not attempting the water crossings alone and was very grateful for the assistance he received.

Without the dedication of highly skilled volunteer groups such as the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team, search and rescue in New Hampshire would not be as efficient. Pemi Valley Search and Rescue is celebrating their 20th year of service as an organized search and rescue group.

Outdoor enthusiasts should leave an itinerary of their plans with a responsible person and make sure to check local weather forecasts before going on an outing. Hikers are encouraged to be prepared for their trek to include packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, visit www.hikeSafe.com.