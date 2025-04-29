New Two-Part Book Series Aims to Revolutionize Arabic Learning for Non-Arabic Speaking Muslims Worldwide

The Beneficial Fundamentals in Learning The Arabic Language Simplifying learning the Arabic language with proficiency

My mission is to equip non-Arabic speaking Muslims with the tools to become fluent in Arabic within a year, Insha’Allah” — Abu Rayhana Abdul-Hakim

HAMTRAMCK, MI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new two-part series of Arabic language learning books designed specifically for beginners is set to transform the way non-Arabic speaking Muslims across the globe learn the language of the Quran. Authored by Abdul-Hakim Kamil, the series offers a simple, practical, and hands-on approach to mastering Arabic in classroom settings and beyond.The books, originally developed and taught at the prestigious School of Hadith in Damaaj, Yemen, have already helped numerous students achieve proficiency in Arabic since the first volume's completion in 2008. Now, with this newly released series, the author hopes to expand access to effective Arabic education in schools and masjids throughout the non-Arabic speaking world.The series is designed to provide a structured curriculum that emphasizes practical vocabulary and morphology the conjugation of verbs and nouns - allowing students to build meaningful sentences and improve comprehension. Unlike traditional Arabic textbooks that organize chapters by places or unrelated topics, this series titles chapters by the specific topics being studied, ensuring clarity and focused learning.“We want to revive the spread of Arabic language learning that flourished during early Islamic history, especially across North and East Africa. ”said Abdul-Hakim Kamil"The books stand out by presenting vocabulary exclusively in practical sentences, avoiding irrelevant or abstract words. This method ensures every word learned is immediately useful. The focus on morphology helps learners recognize and comprehend different forms of words, accelerating their language skills.Personal InspirationThe author was inspired by the struggles of many non-Arabic speaking students who found existing resources confusing and poorly sequenced, often leading to frustration and abandonment of their language goals. This series was created to guide learners step-by-step from basic reading to speaking and understanding Arabic fluently.About the AuthorAbdul-Hakim Kamil is a dedicated Arabic language educator and scholar with deep roots in Islamic studies. With years of teaching experience at the prestigious School of Hadith in Damaaj, Yemen, he has developed a passion for making Arabic accessible to non-Arabic speaking Muslims worldwide. Drawing from a rich background in traditional Islamic education combined with modern pedagogical methods, Abdul-Hakim Kamil has crafted a curriculum that balances linguistic rigor with practical usability. Committed to reviving the spread of Arabic language learning, he aims to empower students to engage confidently with the Quran and Islamic texts, enriching their spiritual and intellectual lives.For more information, to request review copies, or to schedule interviews, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.