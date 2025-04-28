ARRAY Technologies Names Brian Pitel General Manager, Latin America

Pitel brings 25 years of experience in technology and renewable energy, leveraging his in-depth understanding of the Brazilian market to manage business relationships with a lean, innovative, customer-focused mindset

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, has named Brian Pitel as its general manager, Latin America. He will be based in São Paulo, Brazil.

With a career spanning more than two decades across technology and renewable energy in the Brazilian and Latin American markets, Pitel brings deep expertise in the local markets and regulatory environments. His track record of growing business operations through strategic partnerships led to his ascension at General Electric (GE), where he began as a senior sourcing and logistics manager before becoming general manager of its Latin America branch.

“Brian’s impressive background in the energy sector combined with his expertise in the Brazilian and Latin American markets made him the perfect fit to lead ARRAY’s growth objectives in the region,” said Neil Manning, President and Chief Operating Officer at ARRAY. “He has an ability to anticipate trends and manage business relationships, which will help us expand our global footprint and reinforce our leadership in renewable energy innovation.”

Pitel will oversee all of ARRAY’s operations in Brazil and Latin America, fostering efficiency, compliance, and alignment with regional and global objectives. He will play a critical role in supporting existing customers and exploring new market opportunities as ARRAY continues its mission to provide smart, sustainable, and cost-effective solar energy solutions.

“The solar industry is entering a pivotal moment as we work to realize the impact of recent investments, and I admire ARRAY’s dedication to advancing clean energy across Latin America,” said Pitel. “I look forward to working with the leadership team to drive strategic growth in the region and shape the next generation of solar tracking solutions.”

Since 2024, Pitel had served as senior advisor and new business development leader at Grupo GA230, a Brazilian manufacturer of components for the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors. He was previously at GE, managing its Latin America supply chain before rising to a general manager position in 2020. Pitel began his career at United Technologies Corporation, starting as a sourcing specialist and eventually relocated to Brazil to lead materials management and logistics at the UTC Otis Elevator factory in Sao Paulo. Pitel graduated from the University of Minnesota and has master’s degrees from RPI Lally School of Management and Purdue University.

About ARRAY

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology to utility-scale and distributed generation customers who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers, software platforms and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology - relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties that affect our business and operations, particularly those described in more detail in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC, each of which can be found on our website www.arraytechinc.com . Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media Contact

Nicole Stewart

505-589-8257

nicole.stewart@arraytechinc.com

Investor Relations

ARRAY Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

investors@arraytechinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.