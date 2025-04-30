Top 11 Web Design Features Essential for Chicago Brands, According to Blacksmith

Web design is a core part of any good Chicago website; without proper work, no one will care enough to navigate through the website.” — said Joel Gobin, the Lead Web Designer at Blacksmith.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blacksmith, a Chicago-based web design and marketing agency, explains some key web design features that every Chicago brand needs. These features help elevate brands and bring in conversions if well executed.1. Mobile-First Design for Chicago Audiences: By adopting a mobile-first design approach, brands gain significant advantages such as increased opportunities to impress Chicagoans browsing the web while on the move.2. Fast Website Speed to Reduce Bounce Rates: Every second counts in website performance. People don’t want to wait for a website to load; in fact, visitors might leave altogether if a website takes too long to load. By investing in faster loading times, Chicago brands can see improvements in bounce rates.3. Clear Navigation: Websites should be easy to understand and navigate. This is especially important for Chicago businesses looking to grow in 2025. If a website isn’t easy to navigate, people will get frustrated and leave.4. Effective Calls to Action: High-performing Chicago websites guide visitors to a desired call to action. Every call to action should serve a purpose on a website.5. SEO-Friendliness for Local Searches: Local SEO is vital for any business based in Chicago. Having a local SEO strategy is necessary for growth in 2025. This is especially true for brands that want customers in a locale.6. Accessible Design: In 2025, every website should comply with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) regardless of the industry.7. Scannable Content: Brands need content that is easy to read and scannable on every web page that drives conversions. By having an easy-to-scan website, visitors are enticed to keep exploring.8. Landing Pages for Conversion: Brands should focus on creating landing pages that target a specific audience. If the ideal audience is from Chicago, then brands can mention places only Chicagoans would know. This helps show that the brand cares about that location and the people living there.9. Secure Website: Having a secure website is vital in 2025. This ensures that any attempt to extract information is properly stopped. Customers will think twice before buying from a website that was hacked recently.10. Consistent Design: A website should be consistent in design, no matter which page a visitor is on. Going from a brand’s social media profile to a landing page should be seamless both in design and in copy. The brand’s colors, logo, and fonts should always stay the same, no matter where they’re used.11. Content that Informs and Educates: Lastly, brands should post content consistently. This ensures that visitors always have a stream of content ready to consume. Brands from Chicago can double down and create videos in popular areas of Chicago to attract local visitors to a specific locale.Blacksmith’s award-winning web designers in Chicago understand how important web design is for business growth.About BlacksmithBlacksmith is an award-winning digital marketing agency, helping modern businesses forge standout digital identities. Known for expert web design, end-to-end SEO, thoughtful UX, and high-performance builds, Blacksmith serves clients across the U.S. and helps them increase their online performance.

