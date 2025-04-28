Redwood to Highlight Logistics Digitalization at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium 2025

– As a modern 4PL, Redwood helps global enterprises optimize both costs and customer service via digitalization and automation –

CHICAGO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing fourth-party logistics (4PL) providers in North America, will present on supply chain transformation at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium 2025 , held May 5-7, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

On Tuesday, May 6 at 1:35 pm, Gartner attendees are invited to join Redwood’s Chief Innovation Officer, Eric Rempel, at Stage 3, Supply Chain Xpo, Pacific Hall for the session “Transforming The Toro Company’s Supply Chain Landscape with a Modern 4PL”. They will highlight the transformation of a global transportation process with increasing costs into a highly efficient logistics network via digitalization, resulting in 90% of today’s transportation orders are automated to deliver maximum speed, cost efficiency, and customer service for the customer.

“Like many leading companies focusing on growth and product innovation, this customer found itself with a fast-moving global supply chain that was managed by legacy systems and processes,” says Rempel of Redwood. “As a modern 4PL, Redwood was able to match the innovation of our customer’s products with an equally advanced digital footprint. Our solution included leading-edge transportation management software, a cloud delivery model, and an integration platform that connects all systems and solutions in real time.”

Real-Time Visibility = Better Disruption Management

One of the key benefits of a digital transformation is increased supply chain speed and agility in the face of ongoing disruptions.

“A recent Gartner study found that only 29% of organizations have built the necessary strengths to handle supply chain disruptions,” Rempel points out. “Since disruptions are here to stay, the agility and resilience of our customer adds up to a significant edge over less nimble competitors.”



Redwood's modern 4PL strategy, which combines the physical and digital supply chains, contributed to the company being named for two consecutive years in the Gartner Market Guide for 4PLs.

