ISS wins new business with Australian airport operator

Copenhagen , May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISS, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, has strengthened its partnership with key customer Australia Pacific Airports (Melbourne) through a new contract valued at approximately DKK 100 million.

Under the new agreement, ISS will deliver services within Melbourne Airport’s Terminal 1 (T1), including security screening of people, baggage and retail goods; airport escorts; customer service officers; and the provision of security surveillance.

With the addition of T1 and 220 employees, ISS now has over 1,300 Placemakers supporting Melbourne Airport.

Stuart Rose, CEO of ISS Pacific, says:

“We’re thrilled to further strengthen ISS’s largest non-government partnership in Australia. Our key priority will be to deliver high-quality service experiences, supporting Melbourne Airport’s position as Victoria’s principal air transport gateway and premier logistics hub, and reinforcing their purpose of ‘creating connections that matter’.”


For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725


About ISS
ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2024, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 83.8 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com


