Indie Studio Announces Launch of 'Gentle Jack,' a New Immersive Party Game on Kickstarter

New indie studio A Little Bit Human debuts chaotic social drinking game Gentle Jack with a live Kickstarter campaign through May 18, 2025.

Gentle Jack was inspired by the idea of a party game that becomes its own unpredictable narrative." — Runar Thor Sigurbjornsson

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new entry into the party game genre is making waves with the launch of Gentle Jack, a social drinking game designed to disrupt traditional expectations of gameplay and player interaction. Developed by independent game studio A Little Bit Human, Gentle Jack is now live on Kickstarter through May 23, 2025.

Described as a high-energy party game rooted in unpredictability, shifting social dynamics, and surreal in-game effects, Gentle Jack emphasizes improvisation and group storytelling over conventional competitive play. The game centers on a rotating set of prompts, rituals, and persistent effects that build throughout each session, encouraging players to embrace chaos and humor in an evolving environment.

“Gentle Jack was inspired by the idea of a party game that becomes its own unpredictable narrative,” said Runar Thor Sigurbjornsson, founder of A Little Bit Human and the game’s creator. “The goal is to create moments that feel spontaneous, bizarre, and completely unforgettable.”

The Kickstarter campaign offers backers access to the core game, stretch goals, and collectible items, along with exclusive bonuses. The game has already drawn attention through early influencer support, including a feature by YouTube board game personality Rahdo and a campaign by Swedish comedian and content creator Erik Rosenstrale.

Gentle Jack is the first release from A Little Bit Human, a new studio combining interactive games with narrative experiences. The company has also announced future plans to develop mobile and web-based adaptations in collaboration with platforms such as Drinking Dojo.

The game is expected to ship to backers in early 2026, with wider retail distribution to follow.

Runar Thor, Gentle Jack creator, explains how the game works.

