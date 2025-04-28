PHILIPPINES, April 28 - Press Release

April 28, 2025 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON REPORTS OF CHINA SEIZING SANDY CAY We must firmly establish the truth behind China's claims to Sandy Cay, as this situation poses a significant threat to our national sovereignty and security. If these claims are proven to be unfounded, it is yet another attempt to distort the reality of the situation and spread fake news. Our Inter-Agency Maritime Operation conducted a patrol in the area to affirm our maritime rights over Sandy Cay. We must stay vigilant and resolute in protecting our sovereignty and maritime rights. I urge our relevant agencies to clarify the situation and ensure that any actions violating our territorial integrity are addressed the soonest possible time.

