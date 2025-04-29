Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,823 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the filing of human trafficking cases vs. more personalities linked to POGOs

PHILIPPINES, April 29 - Press Release
April 29, 2025

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE FILING OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING CASES VS. MORE PERSONALITIES LINKED TO POGOS

The filing of human trafficking charges against more individuals linked to POGOs is a welcome development as this shows the government's strong commitment in pursuing justice and accountability.

Let this serve as a warning to all. Anyone who abuse power and violate the law would be called to account for their actions, regardless of their influence or position of power. Patuloy nating babantayan ang takbo ng mga kasong may kinalaman sa mga krimeng kinasasangkutan ng mga POGO. Hindi tayo titigil hangga't lahat ng sangkot ay napapanagot.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the filing of human trafficking cases vs. more personalities linked to POGOs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more