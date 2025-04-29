PHILIPPINES, April 29 - Press Release

April 29, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE FILING OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING CASES VS. MORE PERSONALITIES LINKED TO POGOS The filing of human trafficking charges against more individuals linked to POGOs is a welcome development as this shows the government's strong commitment in pursuing justice and accountability. Let this serve as a warning to all. Anyone who abuse power and violate the law would be called to account for their actions, regardless of their influence or position of power. Patuloy nating babantayan ang takbo ng mga kasong may kinalaman sa mga krimeng kinasasangkutan ng mga POGO. Hindi tayo titigil hangga't lahat ng sangkot ay napapanagot.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.