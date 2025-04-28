Philippine Airlines’ New Anniversary Dessert Selection Is a Love Letter to Filipino Heritage

Philippine Airlines' new limited time offer for business class passengers include a special 84th anniversary desserts. Trio Bite-Sized Dessert Plate Southern Chocolate Ganache Cake Slice

Available from March 15 to May 31 in select destinations, the new culinary creations highlight how food has the power to evoke nostalgia.

CITY OF MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, April 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On its 84th Anniversary, Philippine Airlines (PAL) celebrates its legacy of bringing the best of the Philippines to the world through its specially curated dessert selection.Available from March 15 to May 31 in select destinations, the new culinary creations highlight how food has the power to evoke nostalgia, transcend borders, and tell stories of heritage and shared experiences.The special 84th anniversary desserts include the Trio Bite-Sized Dessert Plate consisting of the Classic Leche Flan Topped With Cantaloupe Syrup, Candied Orange, and Coconut Cream; Southern Chocolate Ganache Cake Slice; and Pacencia With Mango Butter Cream Filling.Filipino Classics With a TwistA staple in Filipino celebrations, the leche flan is the local version of crème caramel and is often compared to crème brûlée. It is made with egg yolks, milk, sugar, and vanilla extract. For PAL’s anniversary offering, the leche flan is made even creamier and is given a twist -- slow-simmered cantaloupe syrup, white chocolate topping, and crushed mango layered beneath.The Southern Chocolate Ganache Cake Slice is a velvety smooth serving of a decadent dessert made with luscious chocolate from premium cacao beans grown and sourced from skilled artisans in Davao, and the Pacencia With Mango Butter Cream Filling consists of Filipino meringue cookies and filled with the country’s world-renowned sweetest mangoes.The Trio Bite-Sized Dessert Plate will be available to business class passengers in North American destinations that include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and New York. They can also opt for a halo-halo, another classic Filipino dessert that is a refreshing mix of sweetened fruits, various toppings, and milk, or have it served with a cheese platter or an ice cream.Passengers flying business class in the Honolulu and Australia destinations, meanwhile, can enjoy the Southern Chocolate Ganache Cake Slice, a cheese platter, or an ice cream.Fulfilling a Legacy of “Care that Comes from the Heart”Every dessert has been meticulously created to embody PAL’s commitment to providing excellent service, as embodied in its “Care that comes from the heart” promise. This unwavering dedication is a legacy it continues to uphold with pride.With these desserts, PAL is not only providing treats to passengers who have contributed to its continued success for 84 years; they also showcase how Filipino flavors can create global connections and more memorable journeys.To book a business class flight, visit www.philippineairlines.com or download the Philippine Airlines app. Follow its official social media accounts to stay updated on PAL’s latest promos, events, and flights.

