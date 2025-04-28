SmartBooqing Achieves ‘Built for NetSuite’ Status

New SuiteApp for accounts payable automation meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform development standards and best practices

This SuiteApp combines NetSuite’s ERP capabilities with SmartBooqing’s AI-powered AP automation to simplify financial workflows, reduce manual tasks, and boost productivity.” — Patrick Hansen, Chief Revenue Officer, SmartBooqing

HENGELO, OVERIJSSEL, NETHERLANDS, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartBooqing , a leader in AI-powered accounts payable (AP) automation, today announced that its SuiteApp has achieved the ‘ Built for NetSuite ’ status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations further streamline invoice processing and reduce manual tasks.“This SuiteApp combines NetSuite’s comprehensive ERP capabilities with SmartBooqing’s AI-powered AP automation solution,” said Patrick Hansen, chief revenue officer, SmartBooqing. “The integration helps companies of all sizes further simplify financial workflows, reduce manual processes, and enhance productivity.”The SmartBooqing SuiteApp helps NetSuite customers further automate data entry, reduce manual errors, and enhance real-time financial data synchronization. In addition, the SuiteApp offers multi-currency and multi-language support for global business management.“Businesses need efficient accounts payable processes to help optimize cash flow,” said Scott Derksen, vice president, Partnerships and Business Development, Oracle NetSuite. “This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for accounting and helps NetSuite customers further centralize financial workflows, improve productivity, and control costs.”Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help partners verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like SmartBooqing, have been built to meet these standards.For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite . For more information about SmartBooqing, please visit www.suiteapp.com About SuiteCloudOracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading cloud-based financials / ERP software suite, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml About SmartBooqingSmartBooqing is an industry leader in AI-driven solutions for automating accounts payable in the Netherlands. Our advanced tools help businesses streamline invoice processing, reduce manual tasks, and enhance workflow efficiency. Designed for seamless integration with ERP systems, SmartBooqing delivers real-time insights and ensures compliance with regulatory standards. Focused on innovation and client satisfaction, we empower organizations to enhance operational control and foster growth.TrademarksOracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

