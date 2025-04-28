Jack Herer Enters Global Pharma Market Through Partnership with SOMAÍ

LISBON, PORTUGAL, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jack Herer Brand, an iconic U.S.-based cannabis company, has announced a strategic partnership with SOMAÍ, a leading EU-GMP-certified vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) specializing in cannabinoid-based medicines. Together, they will develop and introduce a new Jack Herer pharmaceutical line, including oral solutions, inhalation oils, and pharmaceutical-grade flower, to the global medical cannabis market including Europe, Australia, and the UK.Founded on the legacy of Jack Herer—the renowned cannabis activist and educator known as “the Godfather” of the modern cannabis movement—the brand celebrates the power of the plant, the spirit of innovation, and the importance of community.“From the seeds we plant to the products we formulate, they are all a testament to Jack’s legacy and vision,” said Dan Herer, president of Jack Herer Brands.SOMAÍ is recognized as a global leader in innovative cannabis-based pharmaceuticals. With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and a robust portfolio of EU-GMP cannabinoid products, SOMAÍ is uniquely positioned to serve the expanding needs of the international medical cannabis market. Through this partnership, SOMAÍ will bring the Jack Herer Brand to Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia, expanding patient access to high-quality cannabinoid-based medicines through trusted clinical and pharmaceutical channels.“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with SOMAÍ,” said Dan Herer. “SOMAÍ’s product base represents the pinnacle of innovative and effective cannabis-based medicine. The Jack Herer brand has always stood for innovation and safe access to cannabis as a medicine. This partnership will open new doors to exciting markets for the brand and expand its portfolio of product offerings. In collaboration with SOMAÍ, we are excited to release a new generation of cutting-edge therapeutic products for the medical cannabis market.”“We’re proud to partner with a brand that carries such powerful history and purpose,” said Michael Sassano, CEO of SOMAÍ. “Jack Herer’s legacy has inspired the global cannabis movement, and we’re honored to carry that vision into pharmaceutical-grade products. With SOMAÍ’s production standards and Jack Herer’s brand recognition, we’re setting a new benchmark for global medical cannabis.”This partnership brings together SOMAÍ’s pharmaceutical expertise and the cultural legacy of the Jack Herer Brand, delivering targeted, high-quality formulations that meet the evolving needs of medical cannabis patients around the world.About Jack Herer BrandsJack Herer Brands is a globally recognized cannabis company that honors the legacy of Jack Herer, a prominent advocate for cannabis reform. Founded in 2017 by Dan Herer, Jack's son, the company is dedicated to advancing the fight for global access to safe, high-quality cannabis-based medicines.About SOMAÍSOMAÍ is a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) company with a global footprint of distribution for the largest and most advanced EU GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing pharmaceutical portfolio.At SOMAÍ, we are building a leading global brand with the most robust pipeline of innovative cannabis-based therapeutics. We envision a world where people live a healthy lifestyle empowered by natural cannabis medicine.SOMAÍ owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, and indoor cultivation NovaSoma in Lisbon, Portugal, and has global sales teams in the largest medical cannabis markets. We are continuing to make acquisitions and global brand partnerships that make us one of a few and the first European-based vertically integrated companies in the EU able to cater to the diverse needs of fast-growing global cannabis markets.

