HON KONG, CENTRAL DISTRICT, HONG KONG, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boris Kriuk , a 20-year-old AI researcher and entrepreneur, captivated the technology community with the debut of Deep Workflow Orchestrator (DWO) at the prestigious Hong Kong Government EMSD Multi-Agent System Presentation. The innovative framework for agentic AI orchestration has drawn international attention for its sophisticated approach to managing complex AI ecosystems.DWO represents a breakthrough in AI coordination, enabling complex agentic systems to achieve stable communication. The system's architecture excels at handling high-complexity tasks such as real-time multi-agent collaboration, positioning it alongside enterprise solutions like IBM Orchestration and Google's A2A protocols."We designed DWO to address the escalating demand for truly scalable AI solutions," Kriuk explained after the presentation. "Seeing its potential to transform industrial operations and solve complex challenges is tremendously exciting."Through strategic partnerships with Forbes 2000 enterprises, Kriuk applies cutting-edge research at the forefront of the agentic AI revolution to address global challenges, from optimizing complex supply chains to enhancing diagnostic imaging precision. “Young innovators bring fresh perspectives to AI,” said Dr. Sudarshan R. Nelatury, a collaborator from Pennsylvania State University. “Boris’s work sets a new standard for practical AI systems deployment.”Boris Kriuk’s contributions highlight the rising influence of young talent in shaping AI’s future, with DWO reputation positioning him as an emerging leader in the field.Contact:Boris Kriukbkriuk@strevio.aiPhone: +852-9162 6635Suite C, Level 7, 50 Stanley Street, Central, Hong KongAbout Boris Kriuk:Boris Kriuk is a 20-year-old AI researcher and entrepreneur based in Hong Kong. His pioneering work includes groundbreaking frameworks such as the Gradient Focal Transformer and ELENA (Epigenetic Learning through Evolved Neural Adaptation), published in respected journals including Springer Nature and Wiley. These innovations, archived in prestigious repositories including Cornell University and the National Library of Wales, tackle fundamental challenges in pattern recognition, dynamic adaptation, and scalable AI architectures. Through collaborations with Fortune 2000 companies, Kriuk develops practical AI solutions for industries tackling society's most pressing challenges.

