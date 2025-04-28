AUTHOR HEATHER BOSCHKE BRINGS 'LITTLE BIRDIE BABIES' TO MINNESOTA ZOO’S FARM BABIES EXHIBIT

Artist and Author, Heather Boschke

Minnesota author and artist to host storytimes, coloring activities, and celebrate spring with families at the Wells Fargo Family Farm

BURNSVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This spring, visitors to the Minnesota Zoo’s beloved Farm Babies exhibit will get an extra treat: a special celebration of birds, books, and baby animals with local author and artist Heather Boschke.Heather’s children’s book, Little Birdie Babies, will be featured in the Farm Babies Book Walk at the Wells Fargo Family Farm. This outdoor storytelling adventure invites families to read along, page by page, as they learn about baby birds while exploring the farmyard and meet real farm animals.As part of the festivities, Heather will host storytime readings of Little Birdie Babies on Sunday May 4 and Saturday, May 10 at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. both days. After each reading, there will be a baby birdie coloring activity, celebrating the season’s new life and colorful joy.The Farm Babies exhibit, running through May 18, 2025, is one of the Minnesota Zoo’s most beloved spring traditions, giving families the chance to meet adorable newborn animals, experience hands-on farm activities, enjoy live music, and capture unforgettable memories with fun photo ops."I’m thrilled to be part of Farm Babies this year," said Boschke. "Little Birdie Babies celebrates the magic of new beginnings, and sharing the book surrounded by real baby animals at the Zoo’s family farm makes it even more special."Event Details:• Location: Wells Fargo Family Farm at the Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley, MN• Storytimes: Sunday, May 4 and Saturday, May 10 at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.• For more about the Farm Babies event, visit mnzoo.org/farmbabies2025About Heather Boschke:Heather Boschke is the creator of the Little Birdie Buddies series, a collection of children's books that combine playful storytelling with an appreciation for nature. Based in Minnesota, Heather draws inspiration from the natural world to encourage young readers to explore, imagine, and celebrate their individuality.Media Contact:Heather Boschkeheather@buddhabirdie.com

