Brooklyn Nonprofit Celebrates Women’s Leadership and Raises Funds to Empower NYC Youth at ‘Let There Be Joy’ Fundraiser

image from our first Let There Be Joy event OBT Participant at Speed Networking Event with JP Morgan

200+ women leaders unite at OBT’s 'Let There Be Joy' to fund career pathways for 1,000+ NYC youth and celebrate women’s impact across industries.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let There Be Joy – A Celebration of Women. More than 200 influential women leaders will gather on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM EDT at Aura Cocina in Brooklyn to raise critical funds that will create career pathways for 1,000+ underserved New Yorkers.The timing is crucial – as New York's youth unemployment rate remains at 12%, nearly double the adult rate, women leaders across Brooklyn are stepping up to address this pressing challenge.Brooklyn’s premier nonprofit for workforce development, OBT, is bringing together over 200 women leaders to raise critical funds for programs that uplift and transform the lives of young New Yorkers. Leaders from technology, finance, healthcare, the arts, and beyond will gather to celebrate women’s achievements and advance OBT’s mission of breaking the cycle of poverty and inequity through education, job training, and employment opportunities.The evening will feature interactive networking opportunities, inspiring guest speakers, and a powerful exhibition showcasing the impact OBT makes in transforming the lives of more than 1,500 individuals each year.The program will also include remarks from an OBT alumna, Praise Reid, sharing her journey from program participant to successful professional and community leader. She credits OBT for providing the skills, confidence, and mentorship that shaped her career — and today, she’s paying it forward by leading a youth organization empowering teen girls across NYC."OBT changed the course of my life. They believed in me when I didn’t know how to believe in myself — and now I get to do the same for the next generation of girls. That’s what full circle looks like."Additionally, we are honored to welcome NYC Council Majority Leader Amanda Farías as our keynote speaker for the evening.This year, OBT will honor four trailblazing women whose leadership, resilience, and advocacy continue to inspire and pave the way for others:Eileen Cifone, Director of Government Affairs, National Grid, who pioneered the company's workforce development initiative that has created over 300 jobs for underserved communitiesAlishia Goodridge, Assistant VP of Government & Community Relations, SUNY Downstate Medical Center, whose healthcare career pathway program has become a national modelTeresa Gonzalez, Partner, Bolton St. Johns, a champion for public-private partnerships that have secured over $5 million for youth development programsVeronica Suriel, Entrepreneur and Owner, Viva Toro, who mentors emerging women entrepreneurs through OBT's business incubator programEvent Details: What: Let There Be Joy – A Celebration of WomenWhen: Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 5:00 PM – 8:00 PMWhere: Aura Cocina, 315 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206Tickets: $150 individualAll proceeds from the event will directly benefit OBT's mission of empowering youth and adults through education, job training, and career development programs.Media Contact: Daniel Veliz, Director of External AffairsOpportunities for a Better Tomorrow dveliz@obtjobs.org | (347) 417-6233About Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow (OBT) Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow is Brooklyn's leading workforce development organization, providing career development, education, and job training to underserved youth and adults. Since 1983, OBT has been dedicated to empowering individuals to overcome barriers and achieve long-term success in their careers. The organization impacts over 1,500 individuals annually through comprehensive programs that equip youth with the tools they need to thrive, with 85% of participants securing employment or continuing their education within six months of program completion.

