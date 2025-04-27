Submit Release
News Search

There were 291 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,108 in the last 365 days.

DM remembers killed journalists

NUJ members at Delegate Meeting held the names of journalists killed since 2023 as recorded by the International Federation of Journalists in a moment of remembrance. A presentation of names was played to conference.

 

© Jess Hurd

Delegates stand at tables in a moment's silence

© Jess Hurd

Woman holds sheet with names of journalists killed. other delegates seen in background.

© Jess Hurd

 

Woman holds two sheets with names of journalists killed. other delegates seen in background.

© Jess Hurd

Man in beige jacket wearing dark glasses holds sign of the names of journalists killed.

© Jess Hurd

Delegates sit at tables whilst holding up landscape pieces of paper with the names of killed journalists.

© Jess Hurd

Return to listing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DM remembers killed journalists

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more