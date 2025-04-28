leagend Has Launched BA4000 to Lead the Industry

leagend battery tester BA4000 leagend battery tester BA4000 leagend

leagend, a global leader in battery testing and monitoring technologies for over 20 years, releases its invention, battery tester BA4000.

leagend BA4000 is more than a tool — it’s a dependable partner for technicians tackling modern battery and electrical system challenges, delivering precision results in any situation.” — Arthur Kingsly

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- leagend releases its battery tester, BA4000, which is designed to deliver fast, precise diagnostics for 6V, 12V, and 24V lead-acid batteries, as well as 12V/24V vehicle electrical systems, and features an integrated thermal printer for on-the-spot result documentation:Key features below:Supports 6V, 12V, and 24V battery systems, eliminating the need for multiple testers. Whether working on passenger vehicles, commercial trucks, heavy-duty equipment, or industrial power systems, the BA4000 has it all covered.Accurately measures key battery parameters including CCA (Cold Cranking Amps), internal resistance, voltage, State of Charge (SoC), and State of Health (SoH) — all within a single, easy-to-use device.Monitor battery performance dynamically with a live voltage curve display, offering up to 120 seconds of recording and playback. Ideal for diagnosing intermittent issues and analyzing cranking and charging cycles.Boosts efficiency in busy and messy scenarios by enabling rapid, continuous, or batch testing at the press of a button.Built-In Printer & USB Connectivity: Instantly generate professional, easy-to-read test reports for battery, cranking, and charging tests. Reports can be printed on the spot or via USB cable for seamless record-keeping.Capable of storing up to 2,100 individual test records, ensuring the diagnostic history is always at hand for reference, analysis, and customer reporting.Maintains accurate, reliable readings in all environmental conditions by automatically adjusting for ambient temperature changes.Features built-in safeguards such as reverse polarity protection and short-circuit prevention, ensuring safe, worry-free operation for technicians of all levels.Incorporating testing capabilities, leagend BA4000 is purpose-built for automotive workshops, roadside assistance teams, fleet managers, and industrial equipment maintenance professionals. Designed for both workshop and field environments, this portable and rugged tool delivers fast, accurate battery testing to help extend battery life and prevent unexpected failures. With the ability to efficiently manage large vehicle fleets and industrial power systems, the BA4000 goes beyond a simple testing device — it serves as a reliable partner for technicians, providing precise, dependable results in every situation.About leagendleagend has the precise battery testers in the industry based on its leading battery testing technologies and algorithms, and BA4000 is just a typical one. For more than two decades, leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. has led the battery testing and monitoring industry with a focus on precision, reliability, and innovation. With over 60 patents and a dedication to independent R&D—captured by a 40% R&D investment ratio and a 50% technician staff ratio—leagend delivers solutions that serve automotive, energy, and industrial markets worldwide.

