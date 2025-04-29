Introducing Oaklore Four Grain Bourbon: Putting North Carolina on the American Whiskey Map

Oaklore Four Grain Bourbon Oaklore Four Grain Bourbon Oaklore Distilling Co.

Award-Winning Flagship Bourbon Now Available Nationwide After Successful Rollout in the Tar Heel State

CHARLOTTE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Carolina craft spirits innovator Oaklore Distilling Co. today proudly announces the nationwide release of its flagship Oaklore Four Grain Bourbon. The company’s Four Grain Bourbon embodies the savory characteristics that define Oaklore’s signature production style and highlights the state’s exemplary aging region. Shipping to 42 states across the U.S. via www.oakloredistilling.com powered by Speakeasy, Oaklore Four Grain Bourbon has an SRP of $69.99 for a 750 ml bottle.Already the recipient of a Double Gold Medal at the 2024 Barleycorn Awards, Oaklore Four Grain Bourbon showcases the blending and maturation talents of Co-Founder, Thomas Bogan, who selects their most superlative barrels, batches them to perfection, and then re-barrels the bourbon for additional aging to take advantage of North Carolina’s ideal geography for barrel-aging premium whiskey.“It’s tremendously rewarding to the team at Oaklore to see our flagship whiskey take the next steps in its evolution, as we become available nationwide. Being a craft spirits producer is not for the faint of heart, but we feel confident that our bourbon – which perfectly represents the great state of North Carolina – is emblematic of everyone’s desire to see smaller, regionally-produced American Whiskeys make a real go of it,” said Bogan.Relative to other American Whiskey producing regions, North Carolina’s Piedmont is an ideal climate, particularly when it comes to barrel aging. The humid sub-tropical environment forgoes the broad temperature swings seen in Kentucky and other regions, resulting in a more consistent, year-by-year aging process – one that naturally allows for a more uniform whiskey profile, with truly developed character and a richer taste.Crafted by Oaklore at its sister distilleries in Kentucky and North Carolina, the Four Grain Bourbon is distilled on 24-inch Vendome all-copper column stills using “the big four” American Whiskey grains (corn, wheat, barley & rye). The whiskey combines the best five- to six-year-old barrels of wheated bourbon and rye bourbon mash bills, which are aged separately and are hand-selected and batched together – producing a final mash bill of 72% corn, 11% wheat, 10% rye, and 7% malted barley. This resulting mash bill showcases a rare harmony of grain profiles—each contributing to a layered, complex flavor profile.Bogan, along with Co-Founder Matt Simpkins, oversees this process and then re-barrels them for additional aging of approximately eight to twelve months in palletized, non-temperature-controlled warehouses in the North Carolina Piedmont, a plateau of gentle hills between the flat Coastal Plain and the state’s majestic mountains. Oaklore uses #2, #3 and #4 char level barrels and multiple cooperages to achieve consistency and a flavorful bourbon that’s not overwhelmed by wood influences.Oaklore’s Four Grain Bourbon reflects the distillery’s mission to create spirits of character, depth, and story. The 92 proof, non-chill filtered bourbon is the perfect sipper for both the new whiskey drinker and the connoisseur interested in exploring American Bourbon Whiskeys beyond Kentucky.On the nose, this expression delivers aromas of toasted pecans and honey butter cake. The bourbon appeals to any whiskey drinker who desires a prominent palate of silky, smooth toffee and vanilla crème brûlée. The finish lingers with butterscotch, leaving a light spice on the tongue.Founded in 2017, Oaklore Distilling Co. was born out of friendship and a shared passion for well-crafted whiskey. A fortuitous meeting between neighbors, and now co-founders, Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins while walking their kids to the bus stop set them on a course to change the distilling landscape in North Carolina. Turning their hobby into a career involved time, money, and dedication, as well as enlisting the help of friend and fellow whiskey lover Travis Masters.Together, Bogan, Simpkins, and Masters have created an American Whiskey brand centered around storytelling, community and craftsmanship that today proudly bears the hallmark of the Tar Heel State. The name Oaklore refers to the oak staves of each handcrafted barrel that are essential to the whiskey aging process – with each tree, each stave, and thus, each barrel, carrying its own unique history.Follow Oaklore Distilling Co. on Instagram . To learn more, visit www.oakloredistilling.com ABOUT OAKLORE DISTILLING CO.Built on the idea of community, Oaklore Distilling Co. in Charlotte, NC celebrates great spirits and the stories that come along with them. Born of friendship and passion in 2017 Matt Simpkins, Thomas Bogan, and Travis Masters have spent years learning the art of distilling and crafting Oaklore’s signature line of spirits. Oaklore spirits – 100 percent Carolina crafted – are created with dedication to the process, ingredients, quality and presentation. Oaklore Distilling Co. was named No.1 distillery by the Charlotte Observer’s Best in 2023 and 2024. For more information, visit www.oakloredistilling.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.