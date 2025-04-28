Bayzara Music Festival to Rock the Bayshore This September

Bayzara Festival Logo

Keansburg Beach to Host New Two-Day Music & Entertainment Experience, Expected to Draw Over 10,000 Attendees

KEANSBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A brand-new music and entertainment festival is making waves this summer as Bayzara Music Festival takes over Keansburg Beach on September 6–7, 2025, delivering two days of live music, premium experiences, and community celebration on the beautiful Bayshore.With ambitions to become a major annual tradition, Bayzara is poised to transform Keansburg into a premier entertainment destination on the rise. The festival will feature nationally recognized headliners, fan-favorite regional bands, and high-energy DJs across two full days of beachfront performances—with artist announcements dropping weekly leading up to the event.“We’re building something that goes beyond just music,” said Janna Epstein, organizer of Bayzara. “This is about creating a cultural moment for the Bayshore—something rooted in music, community, and that electric feeling you only get at the shore in late summer.”What to Expect at Bayzara Festival:A fully ticketed, beachfront music festival on the scenic Keansburg shorelineA curated lineup of national and regional performers revealed weeklyUnique festival experiences, from afterparties and brand activations to food and drink lounges, live podcasts, and community artAccess to add-on experiences (some free, others available at low cost)A welcoming atmosphere designed for music lovers, beachgoers, and familiesTickets are now available at early bird prices, but will increase as artist announcements begin. New performers will be revealed weekly—so don’t wait to lock in your spot.👉 Visit www.bayzarafestival.com for tickets and updates.About Bayzara FestivalBayzara is a new music and entertainment festival held on Keansburg Beach in New Jersey, designed to celebrate the end of summer with a unique beachfront experience. Created with the vision of becoming a lasting annual tradition for the Bayshore region, Bayzara aims to deliver unforgettable entertainment, celebrate community spirit, and bring national attention to one of New Jersey’s most vibrant waterfront towns.

