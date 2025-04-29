Happy Bunny Farms: Family Roots and Passion Grow a New Era in Organic Farming

Adam and Laura Marks With Their Three Children, Caleb, Noah, and Zoey

Happy Bunny Farms launches a family-crafted line of fertilizers, designed to build healthy soil and plants naturally — with a focus on eco-friendly farming.

Our fertilizers are born from the philosophy that healthy soil leads to healthy lives — for plants, animals, and people,” — Adam Marks

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happy Bunny Farms, a family-run, woman-owned company nestled in the Smoky Mountains, is proud to introduce a full line of premium organic fertilizers that nurture the earth from the roots up. Founded by Adam and Laura Marks, Happy Bunny Farms combines generations of farming knowledge with a heartfelt mission: to create healthier soil, stronger plants, and a more sustainable future.The seeds of Happy Bunny Farms were planted early. Adam grew up working the land, harvesting corn, cabbage, beans, and strawberries, while Laura developed a deep appreciation for organic farming through her family’s hydroponic sprout farm. Together, with their shared love of animals and agriculture, they launched a bustling farm that’s now home to rabbits, chickens, their three children, and their loyal dog, Bosco.“Our fertilizers are born from the philosophy that healthy soil leads to healthy lives — for plants, animals, and people,” said Adam Marks. “We’re proud to offer a product line that enriches the earth naturally, without harmful chemicals.”Highlights of Happy Bunny Farms’ Offerings:• Crafted to promote full plant system health — soil, roots, and foliage• Perfect for home gardens, organic farms, and sustainable landscaping• Committed to eco-conscious practices from farm to packagingAt Happy Bunny Farms, sustainability isn’t just a goal — it’s a way of life. Every bag of fertilizer reflects their dedication to restoring balance to ecosystems and supporting a greener, healthier world.Learn more about Happy Bunny Farms and shop their organic products at www.happybunnyfarms.com Media Contact:Laura MarksOwnerHappy Bunny FarmsEmail: laura@happybunnyfarms.comPhone: 865-214-7801Website: www.happybunnyfarms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.