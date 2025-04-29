Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,831 in the last 365 days.

Happy Bunny Farms: Family Roots and Passion Grow a New Era in Organic Farming

Adam and Laura Marks With Their Three Children, Caleb, Noah, and Zoey

Happy Bunny Farms launches a family-crafted line of fertilizers, designed to build healthy soil and plants naturally — with a focus on eco-friendly farming.

Our fertilizers are born from the philosophy that healthy soil leads to healthy lives — for plants, animals, and people,”
— Adam Marks
KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happy Bunny Farms, a family-run, woman-owned company nestled in the Smoky Mountains, is proud to introduce a full line of premium organic fertilizers that nurture the earth from the roots up. Founded by Adam and Laura Marks, Happy Bunny Farms combines generations of farming knowledge with a heartfelt mission: to create healthier soil, stronger plants, and a more sustainable future.

The seeds of Happy Bunny Farms were planted early. Adam grew up working the land, harvesting corn, cabbage, beans, and strawberries, while Laura developed a deep appreciation for organic farming through her family’s hydroponic sprout farm. Together, with their shared love of animals and agriculture, they launched a bustling farm that’s now home to rabbits, chickens, their three children, and their loyal dog, Bosco.

“Our fertilizers are born from the philosophy that healthy soil leads to healthy lives — for plants, animals, and people,” said Adam Marks. “We’re proud to offer a product line that enriches the earth naturally, without harmful chemicals.”

Highlights of Happy Bunny Farms’ Offerings:

100% organic, chemical-free fertilizers
• Crafted to promote full plant system health — soil, roots, and foliage
• Perfect for home gardens, organic farms, and sustainable landscaping
• Committed to eco-conscious practices from farm to packaging


At Happy Bunny Farms, sustainability isn’t just a goal — it’s a way of life. Every bag of fertilizer reflects their dedication to restoring balance to ecosystems and supporting a greener, healthier world.

Learn more about Happy Bunny Farms and shop their organic products at www.happybunnyfarms.com.

Media Contact:
Laura Marks
Owner
Happy Bunny Farms
Email: laura@happybunnyfarms.com
Phone: 865-214-7801
Website: www.happybunnyfarms.com

Laura Marks
Happy Bunny Farms
+1 865-214-7801
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Happy Bunny Farms: Family Roots and Passion Grow a New Era in Organic Farming

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more