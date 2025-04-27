Proctaroo Launches to Tackle the AI Cheating Epidemic

Image Credits: Proctaroo

Built for in-person exams, Proctaroo restores integrity with real-time user analysis and authorship checks—test students in the tools they’ve learned.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interview 12:00 PM EST Proctaroo , an emerging leader in exam integrity solutions, officially launched today to help educators reclaim the benefits of digital testing in person — without lockdown browsers, or restrictive exam formats. Proctaroo delivers real-time user analysis and full authorship verification, giving instructors the freedom to test students using the tools they actually teach, whether that’s an exam format using Google Docs, Word, Excel, coding environments, or any other platform.“As AI misuse continues to erode trust in academia, we’ve seen too many instructors forced back to pen and paper exams just to maintain fairness, and that is a huge pain point for students as well.” said Adrian Aamodt , CEO of Proctaroo. “We built Proctaroo because we believe there’s a better way—one that protects integrity without compromising how students learn or how instructors teach.”Because most legacy proctoring tools were designed exclusively for remote online exams back in the early 2000s, they fail to technically serve the 80% of assessments that still occur in person. “Securing exams used to be something only needed for fully online courses—but the rise of AI tools flipped the script. We’re now seeing greater demand for integrity solutions in traditional, in-person exams,” Adrian added. The existing solutions are easy to bypass, difficult to use, and often require expensive third-party proctors. As a result, instructors have been turned off by them and have instead resorted to pen and paper.The urgency for better solutions has only grown as AI-powered cheating tools flood the market. Startups like Cluely—whose founder was suspended for developing a browser-based cheating tool—have raised millions to help students bypass exams, job interviews, and other assessments. They operate under the delusion that letting AI do all the work is simply “natural progression.” They point to examples like the calculator, which was once considered cheating. But the key difference is this: a calculator only helps if you already understand the material—it supports the work after the learning has happened. AI, on the other hand, bypasses learning entirely. “That’s why we are certain knowledge will always need to be tested, and exams aren’t going away anytime soon. Proctaroo is currently the only solution on the market capable of reliably detecting the use of tools like Cluely” Adrian added. "Furthermore, Proctaroo is not limited to education", Adrian continues. "Our platform has proven to be irreplaceable by technical interviewers looking to fill industry expert-level positions within their software engineering teams. We have a scheduling solution backed by a native Zoom integration to keep interviews easy and more importantly, honest."Proctaroo takes a completely different approach from legacy proctoring solutions. The platform empowers instructors to lead their own digital exams—without additional proctors, expensive per-session fees, or clunky lockdown software. Instead, Proctaroo monitors for unauthorized app and website usage, detects hidden windows (including AI-assisted cheating tools), and verifies authorship in real time. In addition, instructors set the compliance expectations upfront, and Proctaroo reports any behavior outside of those guidelines—giving educators full control to decide what is acceptable.The global market for exam proctoring is valued at approximately $5 billion, but most solutions have focused solely on remote testing. With the vast majority of assessments still conducted in person, Proctaroo addresses one of the most urgent and underserved problems in education today—restoring integrity to academia.“Instructors want to modernize how they assess students, but they refuse to compromise on integrity,” Adrian added. “Proctaroo gives them the freedom to test students in the environments where real learning happens — without needing to lock down devices or resort to extreme DIY surveillance tactics.”Proctaroo is co-founded by Adrian Aamodt, Cory Podojil, and Dan Leash—a team with deep experience across education, software development, and startup execution. Adrian brings firsthand insight from serving as a teaching assistant across many Brown University courses, from bachelor's to MBA level, directly overseeing exam delivery and academic integrity processes. Cory and Dan bring decades of experience building enterprise-level SaaS products.Proctaroo is now available for use by individual instructors, departments, and institutions. The platform offers a simple, flexible way to bring integrity back to digital exams—without forcing instructors or students to give up the tools that work best for their learning.For more information, visit proctaroo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.