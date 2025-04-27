Compact Living Highlights Backyard Shipping Container Homes Amid Demand for Affordable Housing

40ft Luxury Container Home 20ft Container Home 40ft Container Home interior

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compact Living is addressing housing affordability with numerous Luxury Shipping Container Home Models. The company offers a basic 20’ model up to a 40’ multi-unit model, all with standard features that include residential tract home-style bathrooms and kitchens, ultra-efficient ductless mini-split heating and cooling and dual-pane residential windows and residential doors. Shipping container homes are growing in popularity with homeowners wanting to add a container home to their backyard or side yard as a guest house or for additional monthly rental income. Shipping container homes can be installed and ready for move in the same day they are delivered from the builder. On-Wheels options which place the container home on a heavy-duty new trailer that is similar to an RV/Travel trailer is an option that is popular for buyers living in jurisdictions that may not allow container homes but will allow RV/Travel trailer storage on their property. Container homes are extremely durable and can provide comfortable and affordable housing for many years. Manufacturer lead times vary between 90-120 days. Custom floorplans and buildouts are available.About Compact Living.Compact Living is an experienced, ANSI certified manufacturer of residential Tiny Homes, Tiny Homes on Wheels , Luxury Shipping Container Homes, Park Model Homes, Mobile Container Offices and Custom Modular Structures. Our prices start as low as $22,900. Our management team has 40 years of experience in residential construction and sales, land development and property management. We ship our products to all 50 states and beyond.For more information, please visit www.compact.homesContact:Patti Stava, 702-860-6700Director of Salespatti@compact.homes

