RAINN Statement on the Passing of Virginia Giuffre

Washington, D.C., April 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, isssued the following statement upon the news that Virginia Giuffre, who bravely brought forth allegations of sexual abuse against Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, passed away:


“Our heart goes out to Virginia Giuffre’s family and loved ones and to all those victimized by Jeffrey Epstein and his associates,” said Scott Berkowitz, president and founder of RAINN. “Giuffre demonstrated great courage in her fight to hold them accountable. Unfortunately, following a sexual assault, victims are significantly more likely to attempt suicide or suffer other long term effects of trauma. RAINN will honor Giuffre’s memory by continuing our work to prevent sexual violence and to improve the criminal justice process for survivors. If you are struggling with the effects of sexual violence, you are never alone. RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline offers free, confidential, 24/7 support at 800.656.HOPE (4673) and hotline.RAINN.org.”


