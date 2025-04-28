Proficient Health Unveils AI-Powered Automated Document Processing

New product innovation helps healthcare organizations increase operational efficiency and accuracy.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proficient Health, a leading provider of secure referral management and provider communication tools, today announced the launch of its latest innovation: Automated Document Processing (ADP). The solution uses AI and natural language processing (NLP) to extract critical patient information from referrals, orders, and lab results, streamlining workflows and improving data accuracy.“We are thrilled to announce the initial launch of our new AI capabilities as this represents a major leap forward in automating patient data management,” said Robb Hutchison, CEO of Proficient Health. "This is just the beginning of our plan to automate and significantly streamline document workflows, allowing our customers to focus on what truly matters—providing exceptional patient care!"The new solution enables healthcare organizations to:Enhance accuracy: Reduce errors and improve record-keeping reliability.Increase efficiency: Minimize the time spent manually scanning documents and entering data.Improve scalability and usability: Adapt easily to various document formats and integrate seamlessly with existing workflows.Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) is now available to all existing Proficient Health customers and can be enabled on request. This marks the beginning of a broader journey toward AI-driven automation and reducing manual data entry. The first step focuses on extracting the patient name, and follow-on steps will address other information based on user feedback. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.proficienthealth.com About Proficient HealthProficient Health is a healthcare technology company focused on improving care coordination through secure, intelligent software solutions. Our platform helps healthcare organizations streamline patient referrals, close communication gaps, and gain actionable insights through real-time analytics. By integrating seamlessly with existing EHR systems, Proficient Health enables providers to improve efficiency, reduce leakage, and deliver better outcomes across the care continuum.

