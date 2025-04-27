Presage Global named a finalist in two categories for the Twelfth Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2025

Presage Global logo

Presage Global is a finalist in two categories at the 2025 Family Wealth Report Awards for excellence in risk management and family office advisory services.

These nominations reflect the critical trust our clients place in us to proactively identify threats, ensure their security, and deliver peace of mind in an ever-evolving risk landscape.” — Edward V. Marshall

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Presage Global , a leading provider of intelligence-based risk management and executive protection solutions to family offices and the global family wealth industry, has been named a finalist in the following categories at the Twelfth Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2025 program:• Security Consulting & Risk Management• Family Office Management ConsultancyThis award recognizes Presage Global's daily efforts to protect, advise, and support the world's most discerning families and their trusted advisors.The annual Family Wealth Report Awards program recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams, and individuals who serve the family office, family wealth, and trusted advisor communities in North America.“We’re honored to be named a finalist in both the Family Office Management Consultancy and Security & Risk categories,” said Edward Marshall, Founder and CEO at Presage Global. “This recognition highlights our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in security, reflecting the critical trust our clients place in us to proactively identify threats, ensure their security, and deliver peace of mind in an ever-evolving risk landscape.”“As our clients navigate increasingly sophisticated threats and challenges,” noted Tristan Flannery, Managing Partner of Presage Global, “our commitment remains steadfast—to empower families and their advisors to be risk-ready, enhance their security, and have strategic clarity. Being named a finalist reinforces our mission and drives us to continue innovating in risk management and family office advisory services."Stephen Harris, CEO of ClearView Financial Media and publisher of WealthBriefing, praised all the award recipients: "Every winning entrant has been subjected to a rigorous and independent judging process and should be rightly proud of the success they have achieved this year," he said. "This year we have seen a marked increase in entrants and interest in all our global awards programs, and the Family Wealth Report Awards are no exception. These awards give organizations and individuals the opportunity to clarify their strategic thinking, have it independently validated, be recognized internally and externally, and celebrate in style with their peers.”For media enquiries, journalists should contact: press@presageglobal.comNOTES TO EDITORS1. About Presage GlobalPresage Global is an intelligence-powered risk management and business advisory firm. Presage works with family offices, businesses, and investors around the world. From executive protection training to comprehensive risk mitigation strategies, Presage helps clients anticipate, adapt, and thrive in the face of complex challenges. With a mission to help clients expect the unexpected, Presage sets the benchmark for excellence in risk management and security consulting.2. About ClearView Financial Media Ltd (“ClearView”)ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality ‘need to know’ information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards program.

