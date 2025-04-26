DM2025: government policies

Motions on the need for long-term reform of the funding of public service broadcasting at RTÉ, and cuts to the winter fuel payment featured.

Motions on the Employment Rights Bill started the second day of conference.

Chris Morley, Northern and Midlands senior organiser, underlined the imperative to seize the opportunity presented by the bill. Morley noted the precarity faced by trainee journalists and apprentices, who receive inadequate training, experience unrealistic editorial demands, and can be jettisoned without recourse if they have less than two years of service. Morley called for vigilance and courage in strengthening the bill – particularly in opposing the “poison pill” of a nine-month statutory probation period.

Chris Morley. © Jess Hurd

Sam Volpe from the NUJ Reach Group Chapel and David Gow, speaking on behalf of the NEC, similarly urged the union to counter attempts by the business lobby to water down the bill. Nick Clark, representing the London Central Branch, supported the motion but argued that “we can’t rely on this government and the Employment Rights Bills to protect us”. Clark called on the union to also continue to campaign strongly on local reporting and pay.

The motion by the NUJ Newsquest Group Chapel, as amended by the Reach Chapel to press for the earliest possible implementation of the bill, passed unanimously.

A motion on food poverty calling on the union to promote and support a campaign seeking for the right to food to be enshrined in law, was debated and carried at conference. Alan Gibson speaking in favour of the motion, said it was important we demand action from governments.

Christina Zaba speaking in favour of the motion for the NEC, said that "hunger hurts, it is painful” and that this pain should not be inflicted on people including children.

Conference heard that the UK government’s decision to make cuts to the Winter Fuel payment will mean some NUJ members are impacted. Composite A included calls to support the National Pensioners’ Convention campaigns and those by other trade unions to have the benefit restored were supported. Niall Mulholland from London Magazine Branch, said “many journalists rely completely or largely on state pensions or benefits."He noted that the UK had one of the highest retirement ages. The composite was carried.

Trevor Keegan © Jess Hurd

Trevor Keegan speaking from Dublin Broadcasting Branch said there was a need to secure funding for RTÉ, and that a rocky road was being gone down at the moment. Motion 66 called on the NEC to accelerate the NUJ’s campaign for long-term reform of funding of public service broadcasting in Ireland and was carried.

Fran McNulty, NUJ vice president speaking in support of the motion for the NEC, said there was a crisis in the national broadcaster in Ireland. “On the funding crisis around the outdated licence fee model, government asked for a solution to the problem, was told what it was and ignored it.” he said. McNulty said there were proposals to lose 400 of the 1800 employees of RTÉ would be a radical change. He urged support for the motion and noted the NUJ had been at the forefront of campaigning. Motion was carried.

Fran McNulty © Jess Hurd

Joyce McMillan moving the motion 67 said this was about asking “the Scottish government to do what it said it was going to do in 2021... this is about keeping up the political pressure on our government.”

Joyce McMillan © Jess Hurd

Nick McGowan-Lowe speaking on behalf of the NEC, said “we have to remember that the starting point is that of the seven companies that own the most red Scottish titles, none of them are incorporated in Scotland.

Simon Barrow © Jess Hurd

Simon Barrow, supporting the motion said there were ethical concerns and that “public interest journalism is about reporting and commentary that provides public accountability for decision making.”

Nick McGowan-Lowe © Jess Hurd

The motion was carried by conference.

