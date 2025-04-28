UAE Positioned to Lead Global Longevity Movement as Nordic Laboratories Conference Takes Place in Dubai

Photo: CEO Nordic Laboratories Chris Moore with H.E Dr. Maryam Matar MD, PhD Photo CEO Nordic Laboratories Chris Moore with H.E Dr. Maryam Matar MD, PhD Photo CEO Nordic Laboratories Chris Moore

As global focus turns to healthspan optimisation, a new wave of UAE-based practitioners is transforming how we age - inside and out.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UAE is rapidly establishing itself as a powerhouse in the global longevity movement, thanks to a new generation of visionary doctors who are blending advanced diagnostics with preventative and functional medicine to help patients live longer, healthier, and more vibrant lives.

From DNA-based insights and microbiome mapping to hormone optimisation and cellular rejuvenation, these medical leaders are redefining what healthcare looks like in the 21st century - and positioning the Emirates as a global beacon for personalised, proactive wellness.

Their pioneering work took centre stage over the weekend as the Nordic Laboratories Conference opened in Dubai, drawing health professionals from across the globe. Over three dynamic days, attendees explored the science of proactive, preventative health through cutting-edge diagnostic testing - and how it can be used to slow, and in some cases even reverse, biological ageing.

The conference opened on Friday with a powerful keynote address by H.E Dr. Maryam Matar MD, PhD - the pioneering Emirati geneticist and founder of the UAE Genetic Diseases Association. A true trailblazer, Dr. Matar was the first woman to serve as Director-General in the Government of Dubai, and today stands as a driving force behind public health innovation and genetic research across the Arab world.

“My work in the field of longevity and biological age reprogramming began in 2011," Dr. Matar told the audience. "Since then, I have focused on understanding how ethnicity, gender, and epigenetic markers influence the ageing process. These insights, combined with the concept of the Hallmarks of Aging, have reshaped my approach to addressing medical conditions and promoting healthier ageing within the community."

She continued: “While many talk about longevity, it’s crucial we emphasise healthspan - the years spent living in good health, not merely extending lifespan. Today's hands-on educational workshop is a step in the right direction. We must equip physicians and nurses with real scientific knowledge to drive meaningful change.”

In the 1970s, life expectancy for Emiratis was approximately 47 years. Today, half of the Emirati population lives well into their late 70s - a dramatic leap in just a few decades. This progress, Dr. Matar stressed, demands a shift in healthcare priorities toward personalised, preventative strategies, accounting for epigenetics, lifestyle, environment, and gender differences.

"The UAE is pioneering this approach," she said. "With continued support from professionals, institutions, and communities, we can build a world-leading model for longevity care - grounded in science, tailored to the individual.”

Chris Moore, CEO of Nordic Laboratories - a global leader in functional diagnostics - also addressed the conference. “Dubai has become one of the most dynamic regions in the world for health innovation,” Moore noted. “We’ve seen an extraordinary rise in the demand for testing, prevention, and optimisation. The clinicians here are ahead of the curve - they’re not just treating illness, they’re helping people thrive.”

This momentum is reflected in the numbers. According to the Aging Analytics Agency, the UAE's longevity sector was valued at over $19 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $32 billion by 2026, growing at a rate of 8.5% per year.

This growth underscores a nationwide commitment to preventive medicine, personalised care, and healthy ageing - pillars that are fast positioning the UAE as a global hub for next-generation healthcare.

Meet six of the UAE’s trailblazing health pioneers leading the charge:

Dr Feruza Gafarova, MD – Novomed, Dubai

An expert in hormone health, metabolism, and weight optimisation, Dr Feruza Gafarova is a leading endocrinologist known for her functional medicine approach. She is celebrated for her sophisticated use of DNA testing, microbiome mapping, and real-time metabolic markers to uncover root causes and personalise care. Her highly tailored longevity plans combine subcutaneous NAD+ therapy, targeted peptides, and blood sugar-balancing supplements, helping patients fine-tune their energy, resilience, and ageing process.

Dr Anna Sepiolo, MD, PhD – Founder EV Clinic, Dubai

Polish-born and American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine board-certified, Dr. Anna Sepiolo specialises in women's health and longevity. From fertility to menopause, she helps women navigate life’s transitions with bioidentical hormone therapy, peptide protocols, and precision epigenetic testing. Grounded in the science of the 12 hallmarks of ageing, her philosophy is simple: "Optimise now, age well later."

Zarina Valiyeva – Functional Nutritionist, Dubai

A leading advocate for preventative health, Zarina Valiyeva integrates functional nutrition with psychological expertise. Specialising in detoxification, metabolic resilience, and inflammation control, she uses food as potent medicine. Pursuing her PhD in psychology, Zarina uniquely bridges emotional and physiological wellness, helping patients heal at every level.

Dr Astrid Boeckelmann, ND – Novomed, Dubai

A Canadian-board-certified naturopathic doctor, Dr. Astrid Boeckelmann is renowned for her data-driven approach to chronic illness. Whether addressing toxin overload, gut dysfunction, or autoimmune issues, she uses advanced lab testing to decode complex health puzzles. Her work focuses on helping patients restore resilience and reclaim energy sustainably.

Dr Nasr Al-Jafari, MBChB – DNA Health Clinics, Dubai

Founder of DNA Health Clinics, British-trained Dr. Nasr Al-Jafari champions a personalised, root-cause approach to healthcare. His systems-based model focuses on gut health, environmental toxicity, and hormonal balance, empowering patients to take proactive control of their health for the long term.

Dr Kubra Altintas, MD – King’s College Hospital, Dubai

Aesthetic and functional gynaecologist Dr. Kubra Altintas combines conventional expertise with functional medicine to optimise women's health at every stage. From hormone balance to biological age testing, her integrated protocols are designed to restore vitality, confidence, and longevity.

As the Nordic Laboratories Conference continues through the weekend, with discussions ranging from cellular diagnostics to the role of nucleotides in healthspan extension, one message resounds loud and clear: the UAE’s healthcare landscape is undergoing a profound transformation.

The doctors leading this revolution are not merely treating disease; they are extending vitality, bolstering resilience, and ushering in a new era of intelligent, individualised medicine. In doing so, they are positioning the Emirates as a global pioneer in the future of health and longevity.

