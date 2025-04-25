Safe Kids Day at the Zoo Kicks off Safe Kids Month in Kansas

Topeka, Kan. – Safe Kids Kansas and the Topeka Zoo are partnering to host a fun, family safety day on Saturday, May 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Safe Kids Day at the Zoo is an annual event that helps teach children and their grown-ups how to be safe and healthy throughout the year. This year’s theme is “Explore the Great Outdoors.”

In addition, Governor Laura Kelley has proclaimed May as Safe Kids Month in Kansas. This annual observance helps raise awareness on childhood injury prevention and encourages parents to learn practical tips on how to keep their kids safe from preventable injuries.

Each year, one out of every four children in the U.S. needs medical attention due to preventable injuries. Luckily, there are things we can all do to ensure normal bumps and bruises don’t turn into more serious and disabling injuries or death. Safe Kids Kansas and our partners work to improve child safety through awareness, education, programs and smart policies. The Topeka Zoo is the perfect place to engage with families and share safety tips.

“Spending time outdoors is beneficial for both our physical and mental health, as well as a great way to make memories with friends and family,” said Cherie Sage, State Coordinator for Safe Kids Kansas. “This year, we are encouraging families to explore all the natural wonders we have right here in Kansas, safely and responsibly.”

Safe Kids Day at the Zoo is an entire day of games and entertainment, interactive education and resources for parents combined with a day to explore the amazing Topeka Zoo. Regular zoo admission rates apply. Special partners will be joining in this year to encourage families to get outdoors and enjoy nature, safely and responsibly.

In addition to the more than 25 partners hosting booths at the zoo, we will have a temporary tattoo booth and entertainment and games courtesy of Happy Faces Entertainment, Kansas Ballet Academy and the Topeka Cello Collective. We will also have free bicycle helmets available, which will be fitted to your child by trained volunteers from 9 a.m. until noon. To receive a helmet, your child must be present. Helmets are available while supplies and sizes last.

In addition, we will have a check presentation from State Farm to Safe Kids Kansas to support bicycle safety and motor vehicle occupant protection. We are grateful for the ongoing support of State Farm and their agents.

More information is available on safekidskansas.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

This important work isn’t possible without the support of sponsors. We thank Children’s Mercy Hospital, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, the Kansas Department of Transportation, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, State Farm, the Kansas State Fire Marshal, Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, YellowBug Creative, Kansas Judo, Spangles Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and the Epsilon Psi Sigma Chapter of Topeka, Kansas. Thank you to our partner, the Topeka Zoo, for hosting our event.

Safe Kids Kansas is a nonprofit coalition that includes organizations, agencies and businesses, all dedicated to preventing unintentional childhood injury. Safe Kids Kansas is a member of Safe Kids Worldwide. Safe Kids Kansas was founded in 1991 and is led by KDHE. For more information, visit safekids.org or safekidskansas.org.