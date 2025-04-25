Justice Department Corrects Past Administration’s Manipulation of Legal System that Sought to Force States to Provide Surgery to Transgender Inmates

In a pair of filings today in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, the Justice Department undid the past administration’s abuse of the legal system that pushed an agenda driven by politics, not law. The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division withdrew an incorrect statement of interest in one case and submitted a new statement of interest in a separate case brought by inmates seeking to force the state to provide — and taxpayers to fund — dangerous, elective surgery as treatment for inmates’ gender dysphoria claims. The Justice Department’s new filings lay bare the past administration’s manipulation of supposed medical guidelines to try to create an inmate’s right to optional surgeries where no such entitlement exists.

“The prior administration’s arguments in transgender inmate cases were based on junk science. There has never been an Eighth Amendment right for inmates to demand elective and experimental surgeries. States’ limited resources need not be wasted to provide these dubious surgeries to inmates,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The prior administration’s nonsensical reading of the Americans with Disabilities Act was an affront to the very people the statute intended to protect”

In both Fuller v. Georgia Dep’t. of Corrections and Doe v. Fuller v. Georgia Dep’t. of Corrections, the plaintiffs sought sexual reassignment surgeries at state expense. The prior administration portrayed such claims as necessary medical care for gender dysphoria under the ADA. That portrayal was based on guidelines that were political motivated and based on junk science. The administration has now corrected the record by removing the statement that was filed in Doe and filing a new statement in Fuller that correctly explains the extent of the ADA and the Eighth Amendment.

