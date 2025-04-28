AusGeneX LLC Signs Targeted Bioscience as Channel Partner for Australian-Origin Serum Products

AusGeneX’s premium Australian-origin Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS), now distributed in North America by Targeted Bioscience.

This partnership supports our mission to bring world-class, quality products to the scientists and innovators who need them most.” — Alan Carpino

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AusGeneX LLC, a global leader in Australian-origin serum products and biomanufacturing solutions, announces a new strategic channel partnership with Targeted Bioscience Inc, a rapidly expanding life sciences company based in North America.

This strategic collaboration will expand AusGeneX’s commercial reach and ensure that its premium Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS) and other high-quality serum products are more accessible to researchers and biomanufacturers across the U.S. and Canada. Targeted Biosciences Inc will act as an official distributor and channel partner, leveraging its extensive network to deliver AusGeneX’s solutions to a broader customer base.

“We are thrilled to welcome Targeted Bioscience as our channel partner,” said Lee Sandes, Director at AusGeneX. “Their commitment to product excellence and customer support aligns closely with our values, and we are confident this partnership will help us better serve the life sciences community.”

Alan Carpino, CEO of Targeted Bioscience, remarked: “Partnering with AusGeneX allows us to further our mission of providing exceptional, world-class products to researchers and biomanufacturers. We look forward to introducing these high-quality Australian serum products to our customers and enhancing their innovative research and manufacturing outcomes.”

The partnership is effective immediately, with joint commercial activities launching this quarter

About AusGeneX LLC:

Ausgenex LLC is a premier supplier of Australian-origin serum products, specializing in high-quality, ethically sourced Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS) and advanced biomanufacturing solutions. AusGeneX serves a global market, committed to supporting groundbreaking research and pharmaceutical development.

About Targeted Bioscience:

Targeted Bioscience advances precision medicine through spatial tissue profiling, digital pathology, and AI-driven analytics. Their innovative products, including the AccuLift™ Tissue Profiler and Targeted Labs Pro™ platform, deliver critical insights for researchers and healthcare providers.

