Fifty-two affordable homes open for First Nations in Merritt

CANADA, April 25 - First Nations elders, families and youth in Merritt now have access to new affordable homes with the opening of a 52-unit building.

“By investing in housing in rural areas, and helping First Nations people and families find the homes they need, we’re helping people stay connected to their culture and loved ones, and thrive in the community they call home,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “I’m proud that B.C. is the first province to invest in on- and off-reserve housing.”

The four-storey building at 2640 Spring Bank Ave. will provide homes for community members from Nicola Valley’s five First Nation bands: Coldwater Indian Band, Lower Nicola Indian Band, Nooaitch Indian Band, Shackan Indian Band and Upper Nicola Band.

“Working in partnership with First Nations in the Nicola Valley supports self-determination and reconciliation in a way that these Nations’ members can see and feel,” said Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. “I applaud the leadership by the Nicola Native Lodge Society and the five Nations for coming together with the Province to provide a culturally significant space moving forward.”

The Nicola Native Lodge Society (NNLS) provided the land for the project and will operate the building, which includes a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, each with a private balcony. Five of the units are accessible and 31 are adaptable to accommodate changing accessibility needs. The building includes an amenity space for social gatherings and cultural ceremonies, with direct access to an outdoor amenity space.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 92,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including approximately 250 homes in Merritt.

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, provided a grant of approximately $10 million for the development through the Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund.

BC Housing will also provide approximately $413,000 in annual operating funds.

A joint contribution of approximately $1.3 million, through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy, also went toward the project.

The Nicola Native Lodge Society provided land valued at approximately $588,000 for the project.

Quotes:

Vaughn Sunday, co-ordinator, Nicola Native Lodge Society —

“This marks a proud moment, as we celebrate the opening of the Nicola Native Lodge. This historic occasion could not have been accomplished without the support of the members of the five Nicola First Nations, the elected leadership, the board members of the NNLS, BC Housing and the Province.”

Mike Goetz, mayor, Merritt —

“The City of Merritt is proud to support this important housing initiative, which provides much-needed homes for local First Nations families, elders, and youth. We are grateful to the Nicola Native Lodge Society and our local First Nations for their leadership and collaboration in building a stronger, more inclusive community.”

Learn More:

To learn more about the B.C. government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

To see a map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C., visit: https://www.bchousing.org/projects-partners/Building-BC/homes-for-BC

Join BC Housing to listen and learn from people in British Columbia who are creating strong, inclusive housing communities. Subscribe to BC Housing’s podcast, Let’s Talk Housing, on: