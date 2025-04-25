Drivers are advised of an overnight closure on Highway 1 over the northbound Colquitz River Bridge from 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, 2025, until 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 27, 2025.
During the closure, northbound traffic leaving Victoria will be redirected to the adjacent southbound bridge. There will be one-way traffic in each direction on the southbound bridge while the northbound bridge is closed.
The closure is necessary for driver and worker safety while work advances to build the bus-on-shoulder lane on the bridge structure.
A reduced speed limit of 50 km/h will be in place and traffic-management personnel will be on site to guide drivers through the detour. Drivers are reminded to follow all signage and exercise caution in construction zones.
For up-to-date information about road conditions or any changes to the construction schedule, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/
