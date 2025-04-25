G.R. Dasher Sets Out for LA Times Festival of Books 2025

Fantasy and science fiction author G.R. Dasher offers an exciting lineup of books, blending adventure, magic and intrigue.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reading Glass Books is thrilled to welcome G.R. Dasher to Booth #959 at the LA Times Festival of Books, Sunday, April 27, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, for an exclusive book signing event. Known for his fast-paced narratives and masterful world-building, Dasher brings a mix of adventure, fantasy, and historical exploration, with five of his captivating books on display for fans to discover.Dasher, the author of "Bookwright: Book One of the Vanir Trilogy,” "Cloud Dancer," "Little Cat," "Mirror Walker," and "The Silver City," is a seasoned explorer both in the real world and within the realm of fiction. His experiences as a paramedic, geologist, and cave-mapping expert inform his vivid storytelling, which sweeps readers into a world where every moment is a high-stakes adventure. With his vast body of work spanning fantasy and historical fiction, fans will find much to enjoy and explore.“Bookwright” follows Jarl, a modern spaceman saved by a wizard and stranded on a backward planet with black-powder weapons, sorcerers, raiders, and a powerful church. After losing his wizard, he starts a printing press to publish a translated Vanir Bible, drawing the church’s wrath and relying on the king’s protection. Inspired by Dragons of Pern, the book blends elements of Tolkien, Shogun, Martin Luther, and A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.In “Cloud Dancer,” Abigail, secretly of Aouli royalty, is forced to marry the deformed Prince Ovee’or of the evil Wettong dynasty and must take the deadly drug Liceen to survive under their control. When the Wettong discover she’s secretly become a D’lurian sky ship pilot, Gythiwen, the prince’s sorceress sister, curses her into an old woman and silences her from telling anyone. Inspired in part by Nausicaa, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Hawaii Five-O, the story follows Abigail’s fight to reclaim her identity and freedom.“Little Cat” is the story of Akiko, a tiny Moon Elf assassin sent to kill the King and Princes of Nivara, who instead saves a Prince and Princess and is taken prisoner to Adhara. Abandoned by her Guild and marked as an outcast, she seems destined to wander alone—until a wizard reveals she has mysterious allies and a far greater role to play. Echoing The Legend of Korra, the tale follows her journey from despised outcast to key warrior in a fight against a Ringwraith-like wizard.In “Mirror Walker,” Morgan Hunter stumbles upon a pool in a Scottish ruin and is transported through a series of magical pools to strange lands, where he meets Kalyke, a spirit elf, and learns he might be a Mirror Walker. Though he fails the test, Hannah—a mysterious woman with two different colored eyes—pushes him through a mirror, beginning their journey to solve kidnappings linked to a murderous wizard. As they travel through mirrors, Morgan finds adventure, love, and dark truths, ultimately forced to abandon his modern ethics to survive.“Silver City” begins in a desert but unfolds on the urban island of Treesla, where Akiko, a tiny Moon Elf once thought worthless, now serves as the Endunnlin—a secret warrior tasked with resolving conflicts without violence. With the help of dragons and her friends Micah and Arizair, she must find a way to end slavery at its source: a heavily fortified city ruled by a ruthless Elite. The challenge is immense, and Akiko must choose whether to risk her friends' lives or find another way to bring freedom.Whether you’re a longtime fan of G.R. Dasher’s work or new to his expansive universe, this is a signing event you won’t want to miss. With books spanning various genres, there’s something for everyone—whether you’re seeking a gripping adventure, a dive into fantasy, or a deep exploration of history.For more information, visit Booth #959 at the Festival or contact The Reading Glass Books.

