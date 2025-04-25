Kennar Chasny Showcases Four Thrilling Titles at LA Times Festival of Books

Engineer-turned-author brings a gripping blend of mystery, survival, and heart to readers through various co-written novels.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reading Glass Books warmly welcomes author Kennar Tawnee Chasny to Booth #959 for a special book signing at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on Sunday, April 27, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.Chasny, a former Electronics Test Engineer at Boeing Satellite Development Center, continues the storytelling legacy he began with his late wife, Tawnee Chasny, through their co-authored works. Together, they penned captivating tales that merge suspenseful plotlines with deeply human experiences.Book lovers will have the chance to explore and get signed copies of four distinctive books: “ Ting!: The Silent Warning ,” “Ting!: La Advertencia Silenciosa,” “ Carlton: Down Sized ,” and “Carlton: De Tamaño Reducido.” Each title delivers high-stakes narratives steeped in danger, transformation, and the power of unexpected connections.In “Ting!: The Silent Warning,” readers follow two women who escape the chaos of city life only to find themselves facing a deadly threat in a secluded mountain town. The story highlights the strength of unlikely friendships in life-or-death situations.“Carlton: Down Sized” introduces a laid-off employee who sets off on a soul-searching motorcycle journey up the western coast, only to be swept into a chilling encounter with escaped convicts, mind-altering drugs, and a struggle to remember his own identity. It’s a tale that blends modern-day hardship with surreal twists and philosophical guidance.Spanish-speaking readers can also enjoy these stories in their translated editions, “Ting!: La Advertencia Silenciosa” and “Carlton: De Tamaño Reducido,” allowing even broader audiences to connect with the emotional depth and suspense of the Chasnys’ work.In this year’s LA Times Festival of Books, through the exhibit of The Reading Glass Books, readers will have the rare opportunity to meet an author whose writing journey is fueled by love, partnership, and resilience. Don’t miss your chance to connect with Kennar Chasny and explore stories that speak to the enduring power of courage and reinvention.For more information, visit Booth #959 at the Festival or contact The Reading Glass Books.

